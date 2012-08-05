Olympics-Athletics-Richards-Ross takes women's 400 title

LONDON Aug 5 Sanya Richards-Ross of the United
States won the women's Olympic 400 metres title at the third
time of asking on Sunday in 49.55 seconds.
Britain's defending champion Christine Ohuruogu came into
the home straight in seventh but put on a late spurt to snatch
the silver on the line by 0.02 seconds from American DeeDee
Trotter in 49.70.
Botswana's world champion Amantle Montsho finished fourth.
Richard-Ross set off at a blisering pace but was behind
Russian Antonina Krivoshapka and Trotter coming off the final
bend.
With a determined look on her face, the 27-year-old, who has
overcome a series of health problems, kept her form to reel them
in, smiling as she dipped for the line.
Richards-Ross has 4x400 relay golds from 2004 and 2008 but
this was her first individual title.
