UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Richards-Ross achieves ultimate dream

(Adds quotes, detail)
By Alison Wildey
LONDON Aug 5 Sanya Richards-Ross breathed a
sigh of relief when she won the women's Olympic 400 metres title
at the third time of asking.
The American had 4x400 relay golds from the 2004 and 2008
Games but, until Sunday, no individual title.
"To come out here and be successful is my ultimate dream
come true. It's a huge weight off my shoulders," Richards-Ross
told reporters.
"I kept telling myself, 'You are the champion', but to go
out there and accomplish it was really tough," added the
27-year-old who has overcome a series of health problems.
Richards-Ross, the most prolific sub-50 seconds female 400
runner, set off at a blistering pace but was behind Russian
Antonina Krivoshapka and compatriot DeeDee Trotter coming off
the final bend.
As her rivals visibly tired, Richards-Ross kept her form
and, with a determined look on her face, reeled them in before
breaking into a smile when she dipped for the line to win in
49.55 seconds.
Britain's defending champion Christine Ohuruogu was second
and Trotter finished third.
"I got out really well, the first 50, I kind of backed off a
little bit too much on the corner, I kept telling myself, 'Be
patient', said Richards-Ross who had been favourite for the gold
in Beijing four years ago but came third.
"I got to 100 metres and there were about four of us, which
I'm not used to, so I kept saying, 'You can do it, you can do
it'."
Ohuruogu came into the home straight in seventh but put on a
late spurt to snatch the silver on the line by 0.02 seconds from
Trotter in 49.70.
The crowd were urging Ohuruogu on but she had timed her run
too late to take the spoils.
"I was heartbroken actually to lose a title like that," the
28-year-old said.
"It was tough but Sanya ran a good race. I'm happy with what
I've done. It could have been worse. The line came too soon. I
thought, 'It's gone, it's gone'."
Botswana's world champion Amantle Montsho finished fourth in
49.75.
(Reporting by Alison Wildey; Editing by Ed Osmond)