Olympics-Women's athletics 100m heats - results

LONDON, Aug 3 The Republic of Congo's Lorene Bazolo won heat 3 of the Olympic women's athletics 100m heats with a time of 11.87 at the 2012 London Games on Friday at the Olympic Stadium in London. Cameroon's Delphine Atangana leads the Olympic women's athletics 100m qualifying with a time of 11.71. Belize's Kaina Martinez and Comoros' Ahamada Feta are currently equal second with a time of 11.81. Results Table Heat 4 1. Toea Wisil (Papua New Guinea) 11.60 seconds Q 2. Saruba Colley (Gambia) 12.21 Q 3. Martina Pretelli (San Marino) 12.41 4. Lidiane Lopes (Cape Verde) 12.72 5. Hala Gezah (Libya) 13.24 6. Pramila Rijal (Nepal) 13.33 7. Janice Alatoa (Vanuatu) 13.60 8. Mihter Wendolin (Micronesia) 13.67 9. Tahmina Kohistani (Afghanistan) 14.42 Heat 3 1. Lorene Bazolo (Congo) 11.87 Q 2. Fong Yee Pui (Hong Kong, China) 12.02 Q 3. Patricia Taea (Cook Islands) 12.47 4. Maysa Rejepova (Turkmenistan) 12.80 5. Pauline Kwalea (Solomon Islands) 12.90 6. Laenly Phoutthavong (Laos) 13.15 7. Rubie Joy Gabriel (Palau) 13.34 . Noor Hussain Al-Malki (Qatar) DNF Heat 2 1. Delphine Atangana (Cameroon) 11.71 Q 2. Kaina Martinez (Belize) 11.81 Q 3. Diane Borg (Malta) 12.00 4. Shinoona Salah Al-Habsi (Oman) 12.45 5. Cristina Llovera (Andorra) 12.78 6. Nafissa Souleymane (Niger) 12.81 7. Asenate Manoa (Tuvalu) 13.48 8. Fatima Sulaiman Dahman (Yemen) 13.95 Heat 1 1. Feta Ahamada (Comoros) 11.81 Q 2. Dana Abdul Razak (Iraq) 11.91 Q 3. Bamab Napo (Togo) 12.24 4. Chauzje Choosha (Zambia) 12.29 5. Afa Ismail (Maldives) 12.52 6. Rima Taha (Jordan) 12.66 7. Aissata Toure (Guinea) 13.25 8. Kaingaue David (Kiribati) 13.61 Qualified for Next Round 1. Toea Wisil (Papua New Guinea) 11.6 2. Delphine Atangana (Cameroon) 11.71 3. Feta Ahamada (Comoros) 11.81 3. Kaina Martinez (Belize) 11.81 5. Lorene Bazolo (Congo) 11.87 6. Dana Abdul Razak (Iraq) 11.91 7. Diane Borg (Malta) 12.00 8. Fong Yee Pui (Hong Kong, China) 12.02 9. Saruba Colley (Gambia) 12.21 10. Bamab Napo (Togo) 12.24