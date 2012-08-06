Olympics-Athletics-Richards-Ross stops celebrating to head 200 qualifiers

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 Olympic 400 metres champion Sanya
Richards-Ross shook off the effects of a night celebrating her
gold win to run the fastest time in the first round of the 200
on Monday.
Competing in a bright red bodysuit on a cool overcast
evening in the Olympic stadium, Richards-Ross, who earned her
first individual title at the Games on Sunday, won her heat
comfortably in 22.48 seconds.
"We celebrated until around two this morning, even when I
laid down I could not sleep I was so excited," Richards Ross
told reporters.
"I am excited to be back on the track again I feel light and
free. I had my gold medal on all night I've never done that."
Jamaica's 100 champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also stayed
on course for a possible sprint double after easing into the
second round in 22.71.
Her compatriot and defending champion Veronica
Campbell-Brown was third in her heat (22.75) for the final
qualifying spot after appearing to ease down on the home
straight.
Campbell-Brown's arch-rival Allyson Felix, who has finished
second to the Jamaican at the previous two Games, won her heat
in 22.71.
The graceful American, with a record eight world
championship medals, was easily identifiable in her fluorescent
yellow running spikes and shin split protectors on each leg
which she said were just precautionary.
"I just wanted to get out there and work the first half and
try to control the race," she said.
American Carmelita Jeter, 100 metres silver medallist, also
went through as a heat winner in 22.65.
(Additional reporting by Gene Cherry; Editing by Ed Osmond)