Olympics-Bolivian walker faces her uphill task with a smile

| LA PAZ, June 14
LA PAZ, June 14 Claudia Balderrama has a
mountain to climb if she is to win Bolivia's first Olympic medal
in London and the 28-year-old race walker is doing precisely
that on a daily basis.
Waking up at 5am to train 5,300 metres above sea level has
become a sort of a daily pilgrimage for the athlete, who has
indigenous Aymara ancestry and was born in the mining town of
Llallagua in Potosi.
After 18 months of honing her technique in Mexico,
Balderrama is leaving no stone unturned in her bid to shine in
London, where she will be Bolivia's flag-bearer.
"We usually train between 20 to 30 kms per day, depending on
the conditions. The advantage of training this high is that she
gets more red corpuscles (in her blood)," Balderrama's trainer
Duberty Flores told Reuters in an interview.
"We are 5,300 metres above sea level. So, when we go down,
we get more oxygen. That will allow Claudia to have an advantage
and be in better shape than other athletes," Flores added.
That is why they chose the high altitude Chacaltaya ski
centre outside La Paz as their training base.
Flores has designed a training schedule for Balderrama that
requires her to climb the Chacaltaya mountain at an imposing
5,395 metres above sea level.
Balderrama, who graduated as a psychologist before starting
her athletics career, is far from daunted and gazes on a sign
saying "Welcome to Chacaltaya, 5,300 metres above sea level"
with a satisfied smile.
"I lived one and a half years in Mexico with no money in my
pockets but a bag full of hope and dreams," she told Reuters,
recalling how, more than once, she had to borrow gear such as
training shoes so she did not miss training.
She insists swapping psychology for athletics was still the
best decision she ever made, even though the importance of
qualifying for the Olympics would be lost on many of her
compatriots.
"The training is very hard. We are in a stage in which we
climb the mountain to be strong enough to face what's next," she
said.
"I'm very happy. I wake up every day with my mind focused on
a hard training session and do things the best I can," she
added.
Balderrama's chances of a medal are slight and she will race
the 20 km walk in London on the back of a 'B' qualification time
of one hour and 35.54 minutes - about 10 minutes behind Russian
Vera Sokolova's world record.
Balderrama, who lives alone in the city of El Alto near La
Paz, gets 3,500 bolivianos ($500) per month from the
government's Sports Investment Fund and a one-off payment of
$1,000 from Olympic Solidarity.
"I've been working very hard and I deserve to go to London,"
she said.
(Writing by Javier Leira in Santiago; editing by Amlan
Chakraborty and Nick Mulvenney)