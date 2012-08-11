Olympics-Athletics-Lashmanova wins gold, sets world record in 20-km walk

LONDON Aug 11 Russian Yelena Lashmanova won gold in the Olympic women's 20 kilometres walk in a world record time of one hour 25 minutes two seconds on Saturday.

Compatriot and 2008 champion Olga Kaniskina took the silver seven second behind after being overtaken by Lashmanova in the final few metres having led from the start.

China's Qieyang Shenjie was third for the bronze medal.

Three-times world champion Kaniskina had been aiming to become the first woman to retain the 20-km walk title but crossed the line in obvious pain and was limping as she congratulated her younger team mate.

