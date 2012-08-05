UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Kazakh Rypakova wins triple jump gold

(Adds details, quotes)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON Aug 5 Kazakhstan's Olga Rypakova
produced a season's best leap to take gold in the women's triple
jump final at the London Olympics on Sunday.
The 27-year-old former heptathlete and long jumper produced
a mark of 14.98 metres to see off Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia
and Ukraine's world and double European champion Olha Saladuha
who took silver and bronze respectively.
Rypakova, who won silver at last year's world championships,
set the winning mark with her third attempt, finishing the night
18 centimetres clear of Ibarguen. Rypakova's previous season's
best was 14.84.
Ukraine's Saladuha, a strong favourite to take gold in
London having produced four of the top 10 best jumps this year,
looked to have catapulted herself into the medal places with her
last jump of 14.79 that put her second.
But it was not to be as Ibarguen, who had occupied the
silver medal position for most of the night, went one centimetre
better to reclaim second and push Saladuha into bronze.
All three medallists finished on the podium at last year's
world championships in Daegu, South Korea.
Russia's Tatyana Lebedeva, who has two silver and one bronze
Olympic medals, finished 10th and announced shortly after that
she would retire, while Britain's oldest female Olympic track
and field debutant Yamile Aldama, who turns 40 this month, ended
fifth.
