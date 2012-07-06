Olympics-Dream comes true for Brunei's first female Olympian

| SINGAPORE, July 6
Maziah Mahusin's anxious wait
is over and her dreams are about to be realised, the 400 metres
hurdler has been granted a universality place at the London
Games and will proudly become Brunei's first female Olympian.
The tiny Southeast Asian country, nestled on the north coast
of Borneo in the South China Sea, had said in March they wanted
to send Mahusin to the Games and break away from a trio of
countries yet to take a female athlete to an Olympics.
However, with Mahusin's personal best clocked at more than
10 seconds outside the global athletics governing body's 'A'
standard qualifying time, she endured an agonising wait to see
if the IAAF would grant her an invite to compete.
Last week the news came through... she was heading to
London.
"I feel deeply honoured, it's a dream come true, even though
it's under the concept of universality. I am happy to see the
flag of Brunei Darussalam being hoisted in London," Mahusin told
Reuters in an interview.
"I was very nervous and at the same time anxious to find out
who will be the first female athlete to represent Brunei. I'm
even more nervous now because the Olympics are less than 21 days
away."
Zuraimi Abdul Sani, secretary general of the Brunei Olympic
Council (BOC), told Reuters by telephone that they planned to
have Mahusin carry the country's flag at the opening ceremony in
London on July 27.
"Of course we are proud," Sani said. "The members of the
public are happy to hear that Brunei is taking part in the
Olympic Games, especially with the sending of a woman to
represent the country."
NO RESTRICTIONS
Mahusin's inclusion in the three-person team leaves Saudi
Arabia as the only country yet to send a female athlete to the
Games or committed to sending one to London.
Gulf neighbours Qatar will take three female athletes to
London, the first time they will have competitors of both sexes
at the Olympics.
While the two Gulf nations had resisted because of their
ultra-conservative approach towards women in sport, Sani was
keen to stress that Brunei had been unfairly labelled.
"As far as we are concerned, women are free to take part in
all the events they want to take part in. We have no
restrictions on women taking part in sports in Brunei.
"The interest in other women to be like her will definitely
be there."
Brunei's four previous male Olympians did not win a medal
and the team were expelled a day before the 2008 Beijing Games
after they failed to register their athletes.
So the country's joy at sending a record amount of athletes
to London is obvious, but the dream remains that in future one
qualifies through merit.
Mahusin, 400 metre runner Ak Hafiy Tajuddin Pg Rositi and
Anderson Lim Chee Wei, who will be Brunei's first swimmer to
compete at an Olympics, are all participating on invites with
personal bests in first round exits the aim.
Mahusin rejects the notion that all Olympians should
qualify.
"I think it is very important for the Olympics to extend the
opportunities to participate to smaller nations, as it forces
countries such as Brunei to boost its level of commitment in
developing aspiring athletes (especially female ones) so that
they are able to compete at an international level," she added.
While Mahusin was keen to praise the BOC for their help in
getting her to London, she acknowledged this was just the start.
"This should also serve as an encouragement for Brunei to
aspire to a higher standard in sports and athletics.
"It is my aspiration to see more young women athletes
participate in sport, I think women in Brunei should not give up
too easily, and one must have a lot of patience and constantly
motivate oneself towards self-improvement.
"The support for women to pursue an interest in sport is
also desperately needed."
