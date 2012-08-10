Olympics-Athletics-U.S. women scorch to world record in sprint relay

LONDON Aug 10 The United States won the women's
4x100 metres relay in a world record time at the London Olympics
on Friday, completing the lap in a sizzling 40.82 seconds to win
the title back for the first time since 1996.
Bungled handovers had denied the Americans gold at the last
three Games but Tianna Madison, Allyson Felix, Bianca Knight and
Carmelita Jeter combined slickly to beat the world mark of 41.37
set by East Germany in 1985.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Sherone Simpson, Veronica
Campbell-Brown and Kerron Stewart won silver for Jamaica in
41.41.
Olesya Povh, Hrystyna Stuy, Mariya Ryemyen and Elizaveta
Bryzgina combined to finish third for Ukraine and claim bronze.
