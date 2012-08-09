Olympics-Athletics-U.S. set pace in women's 4x100 heats

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 The United States came within a
whisker of breaking one of the oldest records in athletics when
they set the fastest qualifying time in the heats of the women's
4x100 metres relay at the London Olympics on Thursday.
With the stadium still buzzing after Kenya's David Rudisha
broke the 800 metres world record, former world champion Lauryn
Williams joined forces with Tianna Madison, Jeneba Tarmoh and
Bianca White to anchor the American "B" team across the line in
41.64 seconds.
The time was 0.04 seconds outside the Olympic record set by
East Germany at the 1980 Moscow Games and 0.27 outside the world
record set by East Germany in 1985.
The Americans could threaten both records in Friday's final
when world champion Carmelita Jeter and Olympic 200 gold
medallist Allyson Felix will be called in to strengthen the team
after skipping the preliminaries.
"I know they're going to get the gold tomorrow. All they
have got to do is to get the sticks around tight," Williams told
reporters.
"This is a great team we have put together. Don't blink, you
might miss the race."
Despite having more depth in women's sprinting than any
other country, the U.S. have not won the Olympic title since
1996.
They were beaten on merit Sydney 12 years ago but paid the
price for messing up their baton exchanges at Athens and
Beijing.
"We practised until we were blue in the face. Everybody
practised every place in case of an emergency," Williams said.
"I've been practising in my sleep. I've been throwing back
my hand all day long."
Jamaica, who loom as the biggest threat to the U.S.,
finished second to Ukraine, bronze medallists at last year's
world championships in South Korea, in their heat and fourth
overall after an awkward handover but got through unscathed.
Trinidad and Tobago posted the second fastest time behind
the Americans and European champions Germany were sixth.
The only major casualty were Russia, gold medallists in
Beijing four years ago when the U.S. and Jamaica both fumbled
the baton.
