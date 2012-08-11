Olympics-Athletics-Three golds help ease Beijing pain for Felix

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 12 Allyson Felix once said she would
never get over not winning the 200 metres title as favourite at
the Beijing Olympics four years ago but three golds and a world
record in London have gone a long way to easing the pain.
The 26-year-old American won her third gold in the 4x400
metres relay on Saturday evening having already clinched the
200m individual title and helped the 4x100m team smash a
27-year-old world record.
"It's just funny thinking about Beijing and how everything
was left off there," Felix, who won 200m silver in Athens and
Beijing, told a news conference on Saturday.
"It happened for a reason and it motivated me and kept me
passionate and striving for my goals and stuff. I couldn't have
asked for a greater Olympics.
"I just feel so blessed and this is just such an awesome way
to round it off running the 4x400m on the last night, it just
couldn't have been better."
The 4x400m team of Dee Dee Trotter, Felix, Francena McCorory
and Sanya Richards-Ross came up short in their bid to break the
world record set at the Seoul Olympics in 1988 by the Soviet
Union.
GETTING CLOSER
With the fact that so many of the women's sprint records
were tainted by suspicion of doping in the 1980s, Felix said she
felt the modern athletes were getting closer.
"We don't want to put judgement on any one, because we don't
know all the facts, but that's what made last night so special
because we finally put a world record next to our names," she
said.
"But all we can do is keep giving it our all and edging inch
closer towards it."
Trotter was convinced the 4x400m record would have gone had
the team not had such exhausting schedules at the Games, with
Felix doubling in the 100 and 200 and Richards-Ross in the 200
and 400.
"This world record, if any squad can do it, this is the
squad that can do it," said the 400m bronze medallist who once
again wore her glittery facial "war paint" in the race.
"I consider this to be the Dream Team of the 400 and I think
we can do it. We were on dead legs and to still be able to run
3.16.87 was phenomenal.
"We were definitely gunning for the record and it's on our
checklist of things to do."
Felix said she had been inspired by American gymnastics gold
medallist Dominique Dawes when she watched the 1996 Atlanta
Olympics.
"I reflect back to watching Dominique Dawes when I was young
and being absolutely fascinated," she said.
"Just to know that there are young girls at home watching
us, it is the coolest thing ever so I think we just try to have
great performances and hopefully we can inspire them and empower
them and the next generation can get out there and do it."
Richards-Ross, who also won the 400m individual gold, said
success for the American women at these Games had in part been
down to a better atmosphere in the team, with the more
experienced runners taking the rookies under their wings.
"When I first came to the village, I knew something special
was going to happen at these Games," she said.
"There was great energy among our team and we all encouraged
each other."
