奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 11日 星期六 03:36 BJT

Olympics-Women's athletics 5000m medal results

LONDON, Aug 10 Ethiopia's Meseret Defar won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's athletics 5000m event on
Friday. Kenya's Vivian Jepkemoi Cheruiyot won the silver and
Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Meseret Defar (Ethiopia)          15 minutes 4.25 seconds 
 2.   Vivian Jepkemoi Cheruiyot (Kenya) 15:04.73                
 3.   Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia)        15:05.15                
 4.   Sally Jepkosgei Kipyego (Kenya)   15:05.79                
 5.   Gelete Burka (Ethiopia)           15:10.66                
 6.   Viola Jelagat Kibiwot (Kenya)     15:11.59                
 7.   Joanne Pavey (Britain)            15:12.72                
 8.   Julia Bleasdale (Britain)         15:14.55                
 9.   Olga Golovkina (Russia)           15:17.88                
 10.  Shitaye Eshete (Bahrain)          15:19.13                
 11.  Molly Huddle (U.S.)               15:20.29                
 12.  Tejitu Daba (Bahrain)             15:21.34                
 13.  Yelena Nagovitsyna (Russia)       15:21.38                
 14.  Julie Culley (U.S.)               15:28.22                
 15.  Elena Romagnolo (Italy)           15:35.69

