UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Russian Savinova storms to 800m gold

LONDON Aug 11 Russian Mariya Savinova added
Olympic gold to her world crown when she timed her run to
perfection to secure an impressive 800 metres victory on
Saturday.
Savinova, the European woman Athlete of 2011, did not panic
when defending champion Pamela Jelimo of Kenya kicked three
metres clear down the back straight on the final lap.
Jelimo paid for going too soon and Savinova, 26, took over
to storm to gold in one minute 56.19, with South African Caster
Semenya producing a late burst to win silver in 1:57.23.
"It's just amazing. Right now I can't feel anything, but I'm
amazed. It's been hard work, but it's the Olympics," said
Savinova.
Semenya, the 2009 world champion whose emphatic victory in
Berlin raised questions about her gender and started a
verification process that still clouds her achievement, trailed
the field at the bell and had too much ground to make up.
"I am happy with the result. I left it a bit late, but I am
happy with the silver," said Semenya. "But my coach is not
really happy."
As an unknown 18-year-old, Semenya emerged from obscurity to
win the world title but her emphatic victory prompted the
International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to
order an investigation into possible drug use and ask for a
gender test.
The inquiry set off a long-running controversy, marked by
media leaks, accusations and insults that enraged her home
country and severely affected a shy girl from a rural village.
Semenya's sexuality became the subject of widespread debate
and kept her off the track for almost a year before the IAAF
cleared her to run again.
"I've been waiting all year for this. The last four years
have not been easy," she said. "I'm already thinking about Rio
(2016) and I hope I'll be there."
Russian Ekaterina Poistogova clocked 1:57.53 for bronze.
Jelimo faded out of the medals and was fourth.
"You have to accept that sometimes you are at the top and
sometimes you are not," Jelimo said. "My body did not stick, but
for me it's the best I can do."
