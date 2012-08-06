Olympics-Athletics-Ethiopia's Magiso out of Games

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 Ethiopia's Fantu Magiso, one of
the favourites for the Olympic women's 800 metres title, has
been withdrawn from the Games, team officials said on Monday.
"Magiso won't be running in this Olympics after injuring her
leg here during training," Ethiopian Federation technical
manager Dube Jilo told reporters.
Magiso was the only female 800m runner in Ethiopia's team and
was highly tipped to win the gold after beating Kenya's Olympic
champion Pamela Jelimo in the Rome Diamond League meeting in
June and having another impressive win at the New York Diamond
League.
On a more positive note, Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba has
confirmed she will race in the 5,000 metres as she attempts to
repeat her double from 2008.
Dibaba, who won the 10,000m in London on Friday, has been
entered in place of Genet Yalew alongside Meseret Defar and
Gelete Burika in a formidable team.
