奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 5日 星期日 03:57 BJT

Olympics-Women's discus throw medal results

LONDON, Aug 4 Croatia's Sandra Perkovic won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's discus throw on Saturday.
Russia's Darya Pishchalnikova won the silver and China's Li
Yanfeng won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Sandra Perkovic (Croatia)      69.11 metres 
 2.   Darya Pishchalnikova (Russia)  67.56        
 3.   Li Yanfeng (China)             67.22        
 4.   Yarelys Barrios (Cuba)         66.38        
 5.   Nadine Mueller (Germany)       65.94        
 6.   Melina Robert-Michon (France)  63.98        
 7.   Krishna Poonia (India)         63.62        
 8.   Stephanie Brown Trafton (U.S.) 63.01        
 9.   Zinaida Sendriute (Lithuania)  61.68        
 10.  Anna Ruh (Germany)             61.36        
 11.  Ma Xuejun (China)              61.02        
 12.  Dani Samuels (Australia)       60.40

