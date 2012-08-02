Olympics-Athletics-Croat Perkovic unfazed by discus rivals

ZAGREB Aug 2 Croatian discus thrower Sandra Perkovic warned her Olympic rivals that anyone thinking of a medal in London will have to throw beyond 66 metres, according to the Jutarnji List daily newspaper on Thursday.

"There is no fright. I am not burdened by who my rivals are. Here, everyone will have the same conditions so all the results made so far this year are incomparable and useless," the confident 22-year old, one of the strongest contenders for a medal, told reporters at Croatian House in London.

The Croat has staged a stunning comeback this season after serving a six-month suspension for doping last year. At the Shanghai Golden Grand Prix, she produced a personal best and the season's second best throw of 68.24 metres.

"In Beijing, the 64 metre throw won gold but I think medals in London will have to be earned with throws farther than 66. I cannot promise gold, but I know what I am worth," she said, adding she was not concerned by the English rain.

"Rain does not bother me at all, I set the national record in Shanghai in the rain, so it should not be a problem."

Perkovic tested positive for methylhexamine, a banned psychostimulant, at an anti-doping control in June 2011. She said she had used an energy drink without knowing its ingredients.

The Croatian Athletic Federation suspended her for only six months, saying she had not been aware she was using a stimulant. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, editing by Matt Falloon)