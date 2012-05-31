Olympic-Hurdler Pearson ready for London fairytale, says Freeman

| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE May 31 Cathy Freeman believes hurdler
Sally Pearson has the head and shoulders to bear the enormous
weight of expectation placed on her as Australia's athletics
standard-bearer and is ready to write her own fairytale at the
London Olympics.
Freeman's emotion-charged dash to win the 400 metres gold at
Sydney in 2000 was the crowning moment of a successful hosting
of the Games for many Australians and it, of course, remains a
fond memory for the retired 39 year old.
The crushing pressure in the lead-up to her triumph was
another matter, however, and Freeman, her country's first
Aboriginal athletics champion, still feels "sick" when she
remembers the glare of the spotlight.
"When I think of those moments, my immediate reaction is,
'Oh, bloody hell, I'm so glad it's over!'" she told Reuters at
Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
"I still look back and think 'Oh my god, how did I manage to
keep it together?' I'm not quite sure.
"I think the answer is that I loved running and hated losing
more so. I think it has to be (the competitive streak)."
Australia's last champion on the Olympic track, Freeman has
acted as an informal mentor to 25-year-old world champion
Pearson, who owns the year's fastest time in the 100m hurdles
and will head to London as hot favourite to win gold.
Australian track and field champions have become a rare
breed in recent decades and Pearson shoulders the burden of her
country's hopes of an athletics gold at London.
The form struggles of other would-be contenders, including
pole vaulter Steve Hooker, Australia's only athletics champion
at the 2008 Beijing Games, has only cranked up the attention.
Pearson has frequently recalled watching transfixed as
Freeman stormed home to win gold and has lauded her compatriot
as an inspiring role-model in dealing with big-race nerves in
the lead-up to London.
Freeman, who will be in London working as a brand
ambassador, said she would return the favour as one of Pearson's
loudest cheerleaders, but suggested there was little wisdom she
could impart to the runner.
"It would seem so far in her campaign that she's on track,
excuse the pun. She's got a really good head on her shoulders,"
said Freeman.
"She seems to have the makings of that fairytale story
ending come London but it all remains to be seen.
"I haven't had Sally calling me up at one in the morning
telling me, 'Oh my god, I think I'm losing the plot.'
"She's got such a wonderful ability to focus and really keep
her life simple and effective.
"I make myself available but ultimately these athletes,
especially athletes like Sally, are so self-driven and so
self-motivated that there aren't really a lot of issues that I
can actually have an input into."
Freeman remains a sporting icon in Australia and was mobbed
at Lakeside Stadium by schoolchildren too young to have
witnessed her gold medal run in Sydney.
Pearson had enjoyed similar attention less than three months
earlier at the same venue after clinching the national 100m
hurdles title.
Freeman's Sydney triumph was credited for helping to improve
race relations in Australia, where the indigenous population
suffer glaring gaps in health and education compared to the
mainstream.
The gold medal itself remains locked in a bank vault but
made its first appearance in about three years at Lakeside
Stadium, where Freeman helped promote a sponsor's initiative to
raise money for school sports equipment.
She laughed and showered the medal with kisses before
grudgingly handing it back to an assistant. It was the
culmination of having had something to stand for, apart from her
individual pursuit of glory, Freeman said.
"For me it was a means of respecting the memory of my late
sister who had severe cerebral palsy," she said of her older
sister Ann-Marie, who died when Freeman was a teenager.
"I've made no secret of the fact that I'm very proud of my
indigenous ancestry, which was very appropriate given we were in
Australia back in 2000.
"And just for me, for myself personally. It's a very selfish
pursuit trying to be the best in the world for what you choose
to do."
