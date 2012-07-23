Olympics-Rivals will need run of their lives to beat me - Pearson

| TONBRIDGE, England, July 23
TONBRIDGE, England, July 23 Australia's Sally
Pearson has fired a warning to her rivals that they will need to
run the best races of their lives if they want to beat her to
gold in the 100 metres hurdles at the London Olympics.
Last year's IAAF world athlete of the year, Pearson lost for
the first time in 2012, and only the second time in the last two
years, in her last outing at the London Grand Prix earlier this
month when she was beaten by American Kellie Wells.
The world champion, who won 15 of 16 races in a dominant
2011, dismissed the loss as a blip and said she was itching to
get back out onto the track.
"It was not a shock at all, people probably thought it was a
shock because I got second but the only shock to me was how
badly I ran the race," she told a news conference at the
Australian training camp at Tonbridge School on Monday.
"I look at it like, if I can a race that badly and they can
only just beat me, when I run a good race, they're not going to
stand a chance."
The 25-year-old Queenslander said a fall in her warm-up run
for the heats had disrupted her day.
"I think that really shocked me and put me back a bit," she
said.
"These things happen and I was a bit sore going into the
final and a bit stiff in the back. It wasn't a good day in the
office."
Pearson said she had undergone treatment on her back last
week but was fit and "clawing at the walls" to get back hurdling
on Monday for the first time since her Crystal Palace defeat.
"We're elite athletes and we're training for the Olympics,"
she said. "If you don't have any little niggles with your body,
you're probably not pushing yourself that hard.
"I'm trying to push myself to the limit and your body just
has to try and keep up with it."
Pearson, who won silver in Beijing four years ago, said she
saw the American trio of Wells, Olympic champion Dawn Harper and
Lolo Jones as her biggest rivals.
Wells's winning time at the London Grand Prix was 12.57
seconds and Pearson, who ran 12.28 to win the world title in
Daegu last year, said she would have to do considerably better
than that to take the Olympic gold medal.
"I can't guarantee a win but I do know that when I'm at my
best, I'll be hard to beat," she said.
"Those girls will have to shave off considerable time from
their personal bests to challenge me because me and my coach
Sharon are going to do everything we can to get back into the
12.2s again.
"I'm definitely capable of doing it, it's just a matter of
doing it on the day and those girls have a big job to do if they
want to get anywhere near those times."
Wells celebrated her victory at Crystal Palace with a jig
on the track but Pearson said there would be no repeat after the
hurdles final at the Olympic Stadium on Aug. 7.
"That's Kellie, she's a really nice person and she really
makes me laugh all the time," she said.
"Who know what she'll do at the Olympics but she definitely
won't be dancing the dance because she won't have gold."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)