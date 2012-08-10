Olympics-Athletics-Russian Lysenko wins hammer after doping ban

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 10 Russia's Tatyana Lysenko, who
watched the 2008 Olympics on TV while serving a two-year doping
ban, won the women's hammer gold with an Olympic record throw of
78.18 metres on Friday.
Lysenko, who won the world championship title last year,
beat the old Olympic record of 76.34 set by Askana Miankova in
Beijing with her first throw of the night, 77.56m, then improved
it with her fifth.
Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland took silver with 77.60 and
China's Zhang Wenxiu a second successive bronze on 76.34.
Sophie Hitchon, a former ballet dancer, broke the British
record in qualifying but struggled in the final and finished
12th.
