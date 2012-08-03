版本:
Olympics-Women's athletics heptathlon 100m hurdles - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Britain's Jessica Ennis won the
Olympic women's athletics heptathlon 100m hurdles at the 2012
London Games on Friday with 12.54 at the Olympic Stadium in
London. The current leaders after this phase are Britain's
Jessica Ennis with 1195 points, Canada's Jessica Zelinka with
1178 points and The United States' Hyleas Fountain with 1170
points.

    Results Table
 
                                      100m Hurdles Overall 
1.  Jessica Ennis (England)           12.54        1195    
2.  Jessica Zelinka (Canada)          12.65        1178    
3.  Hyleas Fountain (U.S.)            12.70        1170    
4.  Sara Aerts (Belgium)              12.94        1133    
5.  Antoinette Djimou (France)        12.96        1130    
6.  Karolina Tyminska (Poland)        13.22        1091    
7.  Lyudmyla Yosypenko (Ukraine)      13.25        1087    
8.  Lilli Schwarzkopf (Germany)       13.26        1086    
9.  Brianne Theisen (Canada)          13.30        1080    
10. Hanna Melnychenko (Ukraine)       13.32        1077    
11. Ellen Sprunger (Switzerland)      13.35        1072    
12. Kristina Savitckaia (Russia)      13.37        1069    
13. Jennifer Oeser (Germany)          13.42        1062    
14. Uhunoma Osazuwa (Nigeria)         13.46        1056    
15. Katarina Thompson (Britain)       13.48        1053    
15. Louise Hazel (Britain)            13.48        1053    
15. Tatyana Chernova (Russia)         13.48        1053    
15. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands)     13.48        1053    
19. Chantae McMillan (U.S.)           13.49        1052    
20. Grit Sadeiko (Estonia)            13.50        1050    
21. Olga Kurban (Russia)              13.56        1041    
22. Nataliya Dobrynska (Ukraine)      13.57        1040    
22. Sharon Day (U.S.)                 13.57        1040    
24. Jessica Samuelsson (Sweden)       13.58        1039    
25. Nadine Broersen (Netherlands)     13.64        1030    
26. Aiga Grabuste (Latvia)            13.65        1028    
27. Laura Ikauniece (Latvia)          13.71        1020    
28. Marisa De Aniceto (France)        13.74        1015    
29. Sofia Yfantidou (Greece)          13.82        1004    
30. Sarah Cowley (New Zealand)        13.95        985     
31. Yana Maksimava (Belarus)          13.97        983     
32. Austra Skujyte (Lithuania)        14.00        978     
33. Eliska Klucinova (Czech Republic) 14.01        977     
34. Ida Marcussen (Norway)            14.08        967     
35. Irina Karpova (Kazakhstan)        14.21        949     
36. Gyoergyi Farkas (Hungary)         14.33        932     
37. Julia Maechtig (Germany)          14.54        903     
38. Ivona Dadic (Austria)             14.58        898

