Olympics-Women's athletics heptathlon 100m hurdles - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Britain's Jessica Ennis won the Olympic women's athletics heptathlon 100m hurdles at the 2012 London Games on Friday with 12.54 at the Olympic Stadium in London. The current leaders after this phase are Britain's Jessica Ennis with 1195 points, Canada's Jessica Zelinka with 1178 points and The United States' Hyleas Fountain with 1170 points. Results Table 100m Hurdles Overall 1. Jessica Ennis (England) 12.54 1195 2. Jessica Zelinka (Canada) 12.65 1178 3. Hyleas Fountain (U.S.) 12.70 1170 4. Sara Aerts (Belgium) 12.94 1133 5. Antoinette Djimou (France) 12.96 1130 6. Karolina Tyminska (Poland) 13.22 1091 7. Lyudmyla Yosypenko (Ukraine) 13.25 1087 8. Lilli Schwarzkopf (Germany) 13.26 1086 9. Brianne Theisen (Canada) 13.30 1080 10. Hanna Melnychenko (Ukraine) 13.32 1077 11. Ellen Sprunger (Switzerland) 13.35 1072 12. Kristina Savitckaia (Russia) 13.37 1069 13. Jennifer Oeser (Germany) 13.42 1062 14. Uhunoma Osazuwa (Nigeria) 13.46 1056 15. Katarina Thompson (Britain) 13.48 1053 15. Louise Hazel (Britain) 13.48 1053 15. Tatyana Chernova (Russia) 13.48 1053 15. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 13.48 1053 19. Chantae McMillan (U.S.) 13.49 1052 20. Grit Sadeiko (Estonia) 13.50 1050 21. Olga Kurban (Russia) 13.56 1041 22. Nataliya Dobrynska (Ukraine) 13.57 1040 22. Sharon Day (U.S.) 13.57 1040 24. Jessica Samuelsson (Sweden) 13.58 1039 25. Nadine Broersen (Netherlands) 13.64 1030 26. Aiga Grabuste (Latvia) 13.65 1028 27. Laura Ikauniece (Latvia) 13.71 1020 28. Marisa De Aniceto (France) 13.74 1015 29. Sofia Yfantidou (Greece) 13.82 1004 30. Sarah Cowley (New Zealand) 13.95 985 31. Yana Maksimava (Belarus) 13.97 983 32. Austra Skujyte (Lithuania) 14.00 978 33. Eliska Klucinova (Czech Republic) 14.01 977 34. Ida Marcussen (Norway) 14.08 967 35. Irina Karpova (Kazakhstan) 14.21 949 36. Gyoergyi Farkas (Hungary) 14.33 932 37. Julia Maechtig (Germany) 14.54 903 38. Ivona Dadic (Austria) 14.58 898