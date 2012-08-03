Olympics-Women's athletics heptathlon 100m hurdles - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Britain's Jessica Ennis won the
Olympic women's athletics heptathlon 100m hurdles at the 2012
London Games on Friday with 12.54 at the Olympic Stadium in
London. The current leaders after this phase are Britain's
Jessica Ennis with 1195 points, Canada's Jessica Zelinka with
1178 points and The United States' Hyleas Fountain with 1170
points.
Results Table
100m Hurdles Overall
1. Jessica Ennis (England) 12.54 1195
2. Jessica Zelinka (Canada) 12.65 1178
3. Hyleas Fountain (U.S.) 12.70 1170
4. Sara Aerts (Belgium) 12.94 1133
5. Antoinette Djimou (France) 12.96 1130
6. Karolina Tyminska (Poland) 13.22 1091
7. Lyudmyla Yosypenko (Ukraine) 13.25 1087
8. Lilli Schwarzkopf (Germany) 13.26 1086
9. Brianne Theisen (Canada) 13.30 1080
10. Hanna Melnychenko (Ukraine) 13.32 1077
11. Ellen Sprunger (Switzerland) 13.35 1072
12. Kristina Savitckaia (Russia) 13.37 1069
13. Jennifer Oeser (Germany) 13.42 1062
14. Uhunoma Osazuwa (Nigeria) 13.46 1056
15. Katarina Thompson (Britain) 13.48 1053
15. Louise Hazel (Britain) 13.48 1053
15. Tatyana Chernova (Russia) 13.48 1053
15. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 13.48 1053
19. Chantae McMillan (U.S.) 13.49 1052
20. Grit Sadeiko (Estonia) 13.50 1050
21. Olga Kurban (Russia) 13.56 1041
22. Nataliya Dobrynska (Ukraine) 13.57 1040
22. Sharon Day (U.S.) 13.57 1040
24. Jessica Samuelsson (Sweden) 13.58 1039
25. Nadine Broersen (Netherlands) 13.64 1030
26. Aiga Grabuste (Latvia) 13.65 1028
27. Laura Ikauniece (Latvia) 13.71 1020
28. Marisa De Aniceto (France) 13.74 1015
29. Sofia Yfantidou (Greece) 13.82 1004
30. Sarah Cowley (New Zealand) 13.95 985
31. Yana Maksimava (Belarus) 13.97 983
32. Austra Skujyte (Lithuania) 14.00 978
33. Eliska Klucinova (Czech Republic) 14.01 977
34. Ida Marcussen (Norway) 14.08 967
35. Irina Karpova (Kazakhstan) 14.21 949
36. Gyoergyi Farkas (Hungary) 14.33 932
37. Julia Maechtig (Germany) 14.54 903
38. Ivona Dadic (Austria) 14.58 898