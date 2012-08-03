版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 22:29 BJT

Olympics-Women's athletics heptathlon high jump results

LONDON, Aug 3 Lithuania's Austra Skujyte won the Olympic women's
athletics heptathlon high jump at the 2012 London Games on Friday with 1.92
metres(6.30 feet) at the Olympic Stadium in London.
    The current leaders after this phase are Britain's Jessica Ennis with 2249
points, the United States' Hyleas Fountain with 2224 points and Britain's
Katarina Thompson with 2146 points.
 Results Table
 
                                      100m Hurdles High Jump   Overall 
 1.  Jessica Ennis (England)             12.54        1.86      2249    
 2.  Hyleas Fountain (U.S.)              12.70        1.86      2224    
 3.  Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Britain) 13.48        1.89      2146    
 4.  Austra Skujyte (Lithuania)          14.00        1.92      2110    
 5.  Antoinette Djimou (France)          12.96        1.80      2108    
 6.  Lyudmyla Yosypenko (Ukraine)        13.25        1.83      2103    
 7.  Lilli Schwarzkopf (Germany)         13.26        1.83      2102    
 8.  Brianne Theisen (Canada)            13.30        1.83      2096    
 9.  Kristina Savitckaia (Russia)        13.37        1.83      2085    
 10. Nadine Broersen (Netherlands)       13.64        1.86      2084    
 11. Yana Maksimava (Belarus)            13.97        1.89      2076    
 12. Nataliya Dobrynska (Ukraine)        13.57        1.83      2056    
 13. Hanna Melnychenko (Ukraine)         13.32        1.80      2055    
 14. Jennifer Oeser (Germany)            13.42        1.80      2040    
 15. Laura Ikauniece (Latvia)            13.71        1.83      2036    
 16. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands)       13.48        1.80      2031    
 16. Tatyana Chernova (Russia)           13.48        1.80      2031    
 18. Olga Kurban (Russia)                13.56        1.80      2019    
 19. Jessica Zelinka (Canada)            12.65        1.68      2008    
 20. Uhunoma Osazuwa (Nigeria)           13.46        1.77      1997    
 21. Sharon Day (U.S.)                   13.57        1.77      1981    
 22. Jessica Samuelsson (Sweden)         13.58        1.77      1980    
 23. Aiga Grabuste (Latvia)              13.65        1.77      1969    
 24. Sarah Cowley (New Zealand)          13.95        1.80      1963    
 25. Eliska Klucinova (Czech Republic)   14.01        1.80      1955    
 26. Grit Sadeiko (Estonia)              13.50        1.74      1953    
 27. Ellen Sprunger (Switzerland)        13.35        1.71      1939    
 28. Sara Aerts (Belgium)                12.94        1.65      1928    
 29. Karolina Tyminska (Poland)          13.22        1.68      1921    
 30. Gyoergyi Farkas (Hungary)           14.33        1.80      1910    
 31. Chantae McMillan (U.S.)             13.49        1.68      1882    
 32. Marisa De Aniceto (France)          13.74        1.71      1882    
 33. Ivona Dadic (Austria)               14.58        1.80      1876    
 34. Sofia Ifadidou (Greece)             13.82        1.68      1834    
 35. Ida Marcussen (Norway)              14.08        1.68      1797    
 36. Irina Karpova (Kazakhstan)          14.21        1.68      1779    
 37. Louise Hazel (Britain)              13.48        1.59      1777    
 38. Julia Maechtig (Germany)            14.54        1.68      1733    
.   Margaret Simpson (Ghana)              DNS          DNS       DNS

