Olympics-Women's athletics heptathlon high jump results

LONDON, Aug 3 Lithuania's Austra Skujyte won the Olympic women's
athletics heptathlon high jump at the 2012 London Games on Friday with 1.92
metres(6.30 feet) at the Olympic Stadium in London.
The current leaders after this phase are Britain's Jessica Ennis with 2249
points, the United States' Hyleas Fountain with 2224 points and Britain's
Katarina Thompson with 2146 points.
Results Table
100m Hurdles High Jump Overall
1. Jessica Ennis (England) 12.54 1.86 2249
2. Hyleas Fountain (U.S.) 12.70 1.86 2224
3. Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Britain) 13.48 1.89 2146
4. Austra Skujyte (Lithuania) 14.00 1.92 2110
5. Antoinette Djimou (France) 12.96 1.80 2108
6. Lyudmyla Yosypenko (Ukraine) 13.25 1.83 2103
7. Lilli Schwarzkopf (Germany) 13.26 1.83 2102
8. Brianne Theisen (Canada) 13.30 1.83 2096
9. Kristina Savitckaia (Russia) 13.37 1.83 2085
10. Nadine Broersen (Netherlands) 13.64 1.86 2084
11. Yana Maksimava (Belarus) 13.97 1.89 2076
12. Nataliya Dobrynska (Ukraine) 13.57 1.83 2056
13. Hanna Melnychenko (Ukraine) 13.32 1.80 2055
14. Jennifer Oeser (Germany) 13.42 1.80 2040
15. Laura Ikauniece (Latvia) 13.71 1.83 2036
16. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 13.48 1.80 2031
16. Tatyana Chernova (Russia) 13.48 1.80 2031
18. Olga Kurban (Russia) 13.56 1.80 2019
19. Jessica Zelinka (Canada) 12.65 1.68 2008
20. Uhunoma Osazuwa (Nigeria) 13.46 1.77 1997
21. Sharon Day (U.S.) 13.57 1.77 1981
22. Jessica Samuelsson (Sweden) 13.58 1.77 1980
23. Aiga Grabuste (Latvia) 13.65 1.77 1969
24. Sarah Cowley (New Zealand) 13.95 1.80 1963
25. Eliska Klucinova (Czech Republic) 14.01 1.80 1955
26. Grit Sadeiko (Estonia) 13.50 1.74 1953
27. Ellen Sprunger (Switzerland) 13.35 1.71 1939
28. Sara Aerts (Belgium) 12.94 1.65 1928
29. Karolina Tyminska (Poland) 13.22 1.68 1921
30. Gyoergyi Farkas (Hungary) 14.33 1.80 1910
31. Chantae McMillan (U.S.) 13.49 1.68 1882
32. Marisa De Aniceto (France) 13.74 1.71 1882
33. Ivona Dadic (Austria) 14.58 1.80 1876
34. Sofia Ifadidou (Greece) 13.82 1.68 1834
35. Ida Marcussen (Norway) 14.08 1.68 1797
36. Irina Karpova (Kazakhstan) 14.21 1.68 1779
37. Louise Hazel (Britain) 13.48 1.59 1777
38. Julia Maechtig (Germany) 14.54 1.68 1733
. Margaret Simpson (Ghana) DNS DNS DNS