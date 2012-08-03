版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 4日 星期六 03:53 BJT

Olympics-Women's athletics heptathlon shot put - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Lithuania's Austra Skujyte won the Olympic women's
athletics heptathlon shot put on Friday.
 Results Table
 
                                      100m Hurdles High Jump Shot Put Overall 
  1.  Austra Skujyte (Lithuania)       14.00        1.92      17.31    3126    
  2.  Jessica Ennis (England)          12.54        1.86      14.28    3062    
  3.  Lilli Schwarzkopf (Germany)      13.26        1.83      14.77    2947    
  4.  Kristina Savitckaia (Russia)     13.37        1.83      14.77    2930    
  5.  Nataliya Dobrynska (Ukraine)     13.57        1.83      15.05    2920    
  6.  Antoinette Djimou (France)       12.96        1.80      14.26    2919    
  7.  Lyudmyla Yosypenko (Ukraine)     13.25        1.83      13.90    2890    
  8.  Hyleas Fountain (U.S.)           12.70        1.86      11.99    2884    
  9.  Yana Maksimava (Belarus)         13.97        1.89      14.09    2876    
 10. Jessica Zelinka (Canada)          12.65        1.68      14.81    2856    
 11. Nadine Broersen (Netherlands)     13.64        1.86      13.57    2849    
 12. Jennifer Oeser (Germany)          13.42        1.80      14.16    2845    
 13. Tatyana Chernova (Russia)         13.48        1.80      14.17    2836    
 14. Brianne Theisen (Canada)          13.30        1.83      12.89    2816    
 15. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands)     13.48        1.80      13.67    2803    
 16. Olga Kurban (Russia)              13.56        1.80      13.71    2794    
 17. Sharon Day (U.S.)                 13.57        1.77      14.28    2794    
 18. Jessica Samuelsson (Sweden)       13.58        1.77      14.18    2786    
 19. Hanna Melnychenko (Ukraine)       13.32        1.80      12.96    2780    
 20. Katarina Thompson (Britain)       13.48        1.89      11.32    2762    
 21. Sara Aerts (Belgium)              12.94        1.65      14.43    2751    
 22. Laura Ikauniece (Latvia)          13.71        1.83      12.64    2740    
 23. Chantae McMillan (U.S.)           13.49        1.68      14.92    2738    
 24. Aiga Grabuste (Latvia)            13.65        1.77      13.52    2731    
 25. Uhunoma Osazuwa (Nigeria)         13.46        1.77      12.77    2709    
 26. Karolina Tyminska (Poland)        13.22        1.68      13.74    2698    
 27. Eliska Klucinova (Czech Republic) 14.01        1.80      12.93    2678    
 28. Gyoergyi Farkas (Hungary)         14.33        1.80      13.55    2674    
 29. Sarah Cowley (New Zealand)        13.95        1.80      12.37    2649    
 30. Grit Sadeiko (Estonia)            13.50        1.74      12.43    2643    
 31. Ellen Sprunger (Switzerland)      13.35        1.71      12.62    2641    
 32. Marisa De Aniceto (France)        13.74        1.71      13.09    2615    
 33. Julia Maechtig (Germany)          14.54        1.68      14.99    2593    
 34. Sofia Ifadidou (Greece)           13.82        1.68      12.96    2559    
 35. Ida Marcussen (Norway)            14.08        1.68      13.46    2555    
 36. Ivona Dadic (Austria)             14.58        1.80      12.19    2550    
 37. Louise Hazel (Britain)            13.48        1.59      12.81    2492    
 38. Irina Karpova (Kazakhstan)        14.21        1.68      11.68    2419

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐