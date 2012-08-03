Olympics-Women's athletics heptathlon shot put - results

LONDON, Aug 3 Lithuania's Austra Skujyte won the Olympic women's
athletics heptathlon shot put on Friday.
Results Table
100m Hurdles High Jump Shot Put Overall
1. Austra Skujyte (Lithuania) 14.00 1.92 17.31 3126
2. Jessica Ennis (England) 12.54 1.86 14.28 3062
3. Lilli Schwarzkopf (Germany) 13.26 1.83 14.77 2947
4. Kristina Savitckaia (Russia) 13.37 1.83 14.77 2930
5. Nataliya Dobrynska (Ukraine) 13.57 1.83 15.05 2920
6. Antoinette Djimou (France) 12.96 1.80 14.26 2919
7. Lyudmyla Yosypenko (Ukraine) 13.25 1.83 13.90 2890
8. Hyleas Fountain (U.S.) 12.70 1.86 11.99 2884
9. Yana Maksimava (Belarus) 13.97 1.89 14.09 2876
10. Jessica Zelinka (Canada) 12.65 1.68 14.81 2856
11. Nadine Broersen (Netherlands) 13.64 1.86 13.57 2849
12. Jennifer Oeser (Germany) 13.42 1.80 14.16 2845
13. Tatyana Chernova (Russia) 13.48 1.80 14.17 2836
14. Brianne Theisen (Canada) 13.30 1.83 12.89 2816
15. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 13.48 1.80 13.67 2803
16. Olga Kurban (Russia) 13.56 1.80 13.71 2794
17. Sharon Day (U.S.) 13.57 1.77 14.28 2794
18. Jessica Samuelsson (Sweden) 13.58 1.77 14.18 2786
19. Hanna Melnychenko (Ukraine) 13.32 1.80 12.96 2780
20. Katarina Thompson (Britain) 13.48 1.89 11.32 2762
21. Sara Aerts (Belgium) 12.94 1.65 14.43 2751
22. Laura Ikauniece (Latvia) 13.71 1.83 12.64 2740
23. Chantae McMillan (U.S.) 13.49 1.68 14.92 2738
24. Aiga Grabuste (Latvia) 13.65 1.77 13.52 2731
25. Uhunoma Osazuwa (Nigeria) 13.46 1.77 12.77 2709
26. Karolina Tyminska (Poland) 13.22 1.68 13.74 2698
27. Eliska Klucinova (Czech Republic) 14.01 1.80 12.93 2678
28. Gyoergyi Farkas (Hungary) 14.33 1.80 13.55 2674
29. Sarah Cowley (New Zealand) 13.95 1.80 12.37 2649
30. Grit Sadeiko (Estonia) 13.50 1.74 12.43 2643
31. Ellen Sprunger (Switzerland) 13.35 1.71 12.62 2641
32. Marisa De Aniceto (France) 13.74 1.71 13.09 2615
33. Julia Maechtig (Germany) 14.54 1.68 14.99 2593
34. Sofia Ifadidou (Greece) 13.82 1.68 12.96 2559
35. Ida Marcussen (Norway) 14.08 1.68 13.46 2555
36. Ivona Dadic (Austria) 14.58 1.80 12.19 2550
37. Louise Hazel (Britain) 13.48 1.59 12.81 2492
38. Irina Karpova (Kazakhstan) 14.21 1.68 11.68 2419