UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Ennis delights crowd with early lead

(Updates after high jump)
By Alison Wildey
LONDON Aug 3 Britain's Jessica Ennis had a full
house at the Olympic Stadium on its feet on Friday morning when
she ran the fastest heptathlon 100 metres hurdles of all time on
the first day of athletics at the London Games.
The former world champion followed up with a solid 1.86
metres in the high jump to top the standings after two events
with 2,249 points, 25 ahead of Beijing silver medallist Hyleas
Fountain of the U.S.
Olympic champion Nataliya Dobrynska was 12th on 2,056 and
world gold medallist Tatyana Chernova equal 16th on 2,031
although the Russian has a much stronger second day.
British teenager Katarina Johnson-Thompson was a surprise
third on 2,146.
Running in the fifth and final heat of the hurdles, the
first of seven events in the heptathlon, Ennis stormed down the
track towards the Olympic cauldron, which has been re-sited at
the end of home straight.
Soaring across the hurdles in bright sunshine with the
full-throated roar of the 80,000 crowd driving her on, the
26-year-old crossed the line in 12.54 seconds, the same time
Dawn Harper ran to win 100 metres hurdles gold at the Beijing
Olympics.
"I still can't believe I ran that time to be honest.
Stepping into the stadium, the crowd just really lifted me," UK
Athletics tweeted Ennis as saying.
Canada's Jessica Zelinka was second behind Ennis in 12.65
and Fountain third in 12.70.
Dobrynska won her heat convincingly in 13.57 seconds, while
Chernova, finished last in Ennis's heat in 13.48.
With music pumping out of the stadium speakers and an
enthusiastic crowd, the high jump competition had a party
atmosphere despite a heavy downpour that briefly interrupted
proceedings.
Chernova was the first of the big three to go out of the
high jump, knocking the bar off on her third and final attempt
at 1.83 to the distinctive beat of Queen's 'We Will Rock You'
despite generous crowd support. Dobrynska cleared 1.83 before
failing at 1.86.
Ennis went on to clear that height on her third attempt
after brushing the bar off with her bottom on her previous go.
The bar fell after she had hit the crash mat which cut the
crowd's cheer short. A groan resounded around the stadium and
the relief was evident on Ennis's face when she finally jumped
the height.
Lithuanian Austra Skujyte won the high jump with a personal
best of 1.92 ahead of Johnson-Thompson, who has fast become a
crowd favourite.
The 19-year-old had appeared overwhelmed before the start of
the hurdles, mouthing the words "oh wow" at the noise when her
name was announced to the stadium but by the high jump she had
got to grips with the occasion, finishing with a personal best
of 1.89 metres.
The heptathlon continues with the shot put and 200 metres on
Friday before the long jump, javelin and 800m on Saturday.
(Additional reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ed Osmond)