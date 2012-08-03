UPDATE 3-Olympics-Athletics-Superb Ennis exceeds her expectations

* Britain's Ennis thrills crowd to lead heptathlon
* Sets fastest time for 100 hurdles in heptathlon
* Lithuanian Skujyte second after wins in high jump and shot
* Olympic champion Dobrynska in 10th
By Alison Wildey
LONDON, Aug 3 Britain's Jessica Ennis exceeded
her expectations but not the crowd's at the Olympic stadium on
Friday as she topped the heptathlon standings with 4,158 points
after four events for a lead of 184.
After storming to the line in 12.54 seconds for the fastest
heptathlon 100 metres hurdles of all time in the first
disciplines, Ennis finished off with a personal best of 22.83 in
the 200 metres.
"I think coming into this I knew I was in good shape, but to
be honest I couldn't imagine performing like this, I've
definitely exceeded my expectations today," Ennis, who missed
the 2008 Games with an ankle injury, told reporters.
"A PB in the 200 was a brilliant end to the day. I think
it's a combination of a hard, fast track, obviously it's the
Olympics and having this crowd behind everyone makes all the
difference," added the 26-year-old.
Lithuania's Austra Skujyte was second overall on 3,974 after
taking the high jump and pulling out a massive final throw of
17.31 metres in the shot put - a world best for the heptathlon.
Canada's Jessica Zelinka was third on 3,903, while Russian
world champion Tatyana Chernova and Beijing gold medallist
Nataliya Dobrynska of Ukraine were down in ninth (3,849) and
10th (3,835) respectively.
ENNIS SOARED
Ennis, one of the faces of the 2012 Games, had the stadium
on its feet as she soared over the 10 hurdles down the track
towards the Olympic cauldron, which has been re-sited at the end
of home straight.
Her time of 12.54 matched that Dawn Harper ran to win 100
metres hurdles gold in Beijing.
"It was a great start to the day. I'm literally speechless.
I can't believe the time," said Ennis.
"Stepping into the stadium, it blew me away. The crowd was
amazing."
Dobrynska won her heat in 13.57 seconds, while Chernova,
finished last in Ennis's in 13.48.
Ennis followed up with a solid high jump, clearing 1.86 on
her third attempt after brushing the bar off with her bottom on
her previous go and swiftly turning the crowd's cheer to a
groan.
With music pumping out of the stadium speakers and an
enthusiastic crowd, the high jump competition had a party
atmosphere despite a heavy downpour that briefly interrupted
proceedings.
Chernova was the first of the big three to go out, knocking
the bar off on her third and final attempt at 1.83 to the
distinctive beat of Queen's 'We Will Rock You' despite generous
crowd support. Dobrynska cleared 1.83 before failing at 1.86.
Skujyte, Olympic silver medallist in 2004, won the high jump
with a personal best of 1.92 ahead of British teenager Katarina
Johnson-Thompson, who, with her beaming smile, fast became a
crowd favourite.
'INCREDIBLE CROWD'
The 19-year-old had appeared overwhelmed before the hurdles,
mouthing the words "oh wow" at the noise when her name was
announced to the stadium but by the high jump she had got to
grips with the occasion, finishing with 1.89 metres to briefly
move up to third overall.
"I wanted to come here and to absorb the experience and
enjoy myself," said Johnson-Thompson, who ended the day 14th on
3,769 points.
"It's an incredible crowd. I've never experienced anything
like this in my life."
Ennis dropped down to second in the standings behind Skujyte
following the shot put which is one of her weaker events.
The Briton opened with 13.85 but improved to 14.28, puffing
out her cheeks in relief once distance came up on scoreboard.
Skujyte, who has competed as a shot putter, was the only
athlete to earn over 1,000 points for the event with 1,016.
Dobrynska looked decidedly shaky with two no-throws, the
second of which went wide of the marked area.
However, the world indoor pentathlon champion, who missed
some training this year following the death of her husband from
cancer shortly after winning that title, rescued her competition
by throwing 15.05 on her last attempt to finish second in the
discipline.
Chernova, whose best events - long jump, javelin and 800 -
are on the second day, threw 14.17 and finished fourth in her
200 heat in 23.67 which was won by Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers in
22.83. Ennis who had been reeling Schippers in over the final
few metres was given the same time in second.
"I know it sounds cheesy but running round the bend, you
really hear the crowd and it just lifts you," Ennis said.
