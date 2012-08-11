Olympics-Athletics-Chicherova wins high jump gold for Russia

LONDON Aug 11 World champion Anna Chicherova of
Russia soared 2.05 metres on a breezy London evening to win gold
in the women's high jump at the Olympics on Saturday.
Sixth in Athens and a bronze medallist in Beijing, the
30-year-old cleared the first five heights at the first time of
asking before becoming the only woman to get over the bar at
2.05 on her second attempt.
Brigetta Barrett of the United States jumped a personal best
2.03 metres on her second attempt to clinch silver and
Chicherova's compatriot Svetlana Shkolina won bronze after
needing three jumps to match the American.
Croatia's former world champion and Beijing silver medallist
Blanka Vlasic missed the Games after having surgery on her ankle
and heel this year. Defending champion Tia Hellebaut of Belgium
failed all three attempts at two metres.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)