Olympics-Athletics-Czech Spotakova defends javelin title

LONDON Aug 9 World record holder Barbora
Spotakova of the Czech Republic successfully defended her
javelin title in dominant style with a throw of 69.55 metres at
the London Olympics on Thursday.
The 31-year-old former world champion led the competition
from her first attempt of 66.90 and all four of her legal throws
were longer than anyone else in the field could manage.
Spotakova was just the second women to win the title at
successive Games after East Germany's Ruth Fuchs, who won gold
in 1972 and 1976.
Germany's Christina Obergfoell took silver with her opening
attempt of 65.16m before fouling her five subsequent throws and
her compatriot Linda Stahl finished third for bronze with
64.91m.
Russia's world champion Maria Abakumova, who took
Spotakova's title in Daegu last year, failed to reach the final
eight after managing just 59.34m.
