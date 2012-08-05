UPDATE 3-Olympics-Athletics-Rain queen Gelana wins soggy marathon

(Writes through)
By Justin Palmer
LONDON Aug 5 Tiki Gelana, revelling in the
torrential downpours that soaked London, overcame a mid-race
fall to become the second Ethiopian woman to win Olympic
marathon gold on Sunday.
Gritting her teeth and pumping her arms, the 24-year-old
held off Kenyan Priscah Jeptoo to win a soggy race around a
Central London course taking in numerous iconic landmarks,
including Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament.
Gelana clocked two hours 23 minutes and seven seconds,
finishing five seconds ahead of Jeptoo who was unable to reel in
her African rival in the finishing straight on The Mall.
Her margin of victory was the smallest in an Olympic women's
marathon since it was first held in 1984.
"I love running in the rain," Gelana, who fell and hurt her
elbow after making contact with another runner at a drinks
station, told reporters.
"The rain makes it very interesting. As soon as the race
started, I said to myself 'thank god'. I really loved it (the
rain). I have been doing that since I was a small child.
"My elbow is still injured. But I didn't feel any pain
during the race."
Gelana, the niece of Sydney 2000 men's marathon champion
Gezhagne Abera, pushed clear in the final two kilometres,
shaking off the persistent Jeptoo.
Casting anxious glances over her shoulder at her rival in
the final 200 metres, Gelana raised her arms in triumph before
breaking the tape and collapsing to the ground.
She soon regained her composure and celebrated by draping
herself in an Ethiopian flag and embracing her supporters.
"I was confident before the race that I could win it," she
added.
"I have been saving my energy for this. It really paid off."
RACE FAVOURITE
Russian Tatyana Petrova Arkhipova won bronze in 2:23:29 but
there was disappointment for race favourite Mary Keitany of
Kenya.
The twice London marathon winner was in the leading group of
four with around three kilometres left but dropped out of
contention to finish fourth, 49 seconds behind Gelana.
The 24-year-old Gelana, who set a national record of 2:18:58
to win in Rotterdam this year, followed in the footsteps of
compatriot Fatuma Roba who triumphed in 1996 in Atlanta.
Kenya swept the medals at the 2011 worlds, in which Jeptoo
took silver behind Edna Kiplagat, but a Kenyan woman has still
never won Olympic gold in the marathon.
Kiplagat was a disappointing 20th on Sunday.
Unlike Gelana, Jeptoo said she found the conditions tough to
handle.
"It's not easy running in the rain. It affects everyone.
When you run in the rain your muscles can contract and you can
get a stitch."
The black clouds were at times replaced by bright sunshine
but while Gelana skipped merrily along, many struggled.
Britain's Mara Yamuchi, sixth in Beijing and the hosts' best
hope in the absence of the injured Paula Radcliffe, hobbled out
early in the race after failing to shake off a bruised heel.
Russian Liliya Shobukhova, the 2010 London marathon winner
who last year posted the second-fastest time in history with her
2:18:20 victory in Chicago, also pulled out clutching her leg.
There was no fairytale either for defending champion
Constantina Dicu of Romania. The 42-year-old, who became the
oldest winner of the event four years ago, trailed in 86th.
Unlike the majority of previous Games marathons, the London
races do not start or finish or go near the Olympic stadium in
the east of the capital.
