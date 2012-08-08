UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Isinbayeva to go to Rio, aims to regain title

* Russian wants third gold in 2016
* Isinbayeva won bronze medal in London
By Karolos Grohmann
LONDON, Aug 8 Russian pole vaulter Yelena
Isinbayeva will try to regain her Olympic title at the Rio 2016
Olympics after only winning a bronze medal in London.
"I decided to go to Rio 2016," she told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Isinbayeva, who had set world records winning gold in
Beijing and Athens, never looked comfortable in Monday's final
of the women's pole vault on a chilly, rainy evening.
"I will compete at the world championships in Moscow in
2013. I will then have a break, I don't know how long, and then
I will be back to go to Rio and get my gold medal back," the
30-year-old said.
The world record holder had previously maintained that she
would quit the sport after the 2013 world championships in her
native Russia.
She said this week, however, that she did not want to retire
with a bronze medal so might think about competing in Rio.
"I would like to retire with an gold Olympic medal and Rio
is not that far as we can see because everyone says that four
years is too long," said the 30-year-old Russian, attending an
International Olympic Committee meeting on the Youth Olympics
for which she is an international ambassador.
"It depends on what you are going to do during all this four
years. I am really sure that I will do everything right and I
will be completely ready for the Rio," she said.
Plagued by injury and poor form and after failing to
register a height in the 2009 world championships, she decided
to take a break from the sport, returning last year after an
11-month absence.
She won the world indoors in March for her first major title
since the 2008 Olympics but her build-up for London had been
disrupted in May by a torn thigh muscle.
Her decision to continue for Rio 2016 was welcomed by IOC
President Jacques Rogge.
"I heard this morning she will continue her career and then
Rio 2016 and that would be wonderful," Rogge told reporters.
