奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 7日 星期二 03:15 BJT

Olympics-Women's athletics shot put final results

LONDON, Aug 6 Belarus' Nadzeya Ostapchuk won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's athletics shot put on Monday.
New Zealand's Valerie Adams won the silver and Russia's Evgeniia
Kolodko won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Nadzeya Ostapchuk (Belarus)   21.36 metres 
 2.   Valerie Adams (New Zealand)   20.70        
 3.   Evgeniia Kolodko (Russia)     20.48        
 4.   Gong Lijiao (China)           20.22        
 5.   Li Ling (China)               19.63        
 6.   Michelle Carter (U.S.)        19.42        
 7.   Liu Xiangrong (China)         19.18        
 8.   Geisa Arcanjo (Brazil)        19.02        
 9.   Irina Tarasova (Russia)       19.00        
 10.  Natalia Duco (Chile)          18.80        
 11.  Christina Schwanitz (Germany) 18.47        
 12.  Natallia Mikhnevich (Belarus) 18.42

