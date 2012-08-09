Olympics-Athletics-Bolt is not a legend yet says IOC chief Rogge

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 Jamaica's Usain Bolt, who has won
an unprecedented 100 and 200 metres double at two consecutive
Olympics, is not yet a legend, International Olympic Committee
president Jacques Rogge said on Thursday.
Bolt, who won the sprint double and the 4x100m relay in
world record time at the Beijing Olympics, captured the 200m
crown on Thursday after having also won the 100m title in London
earlier in the Games.
"The career of Usain Bolt has to be judged when it stops,"
said Rogge, speaking to a small group of reporters, hours before
Bolt's race. "(American) Carl Lewis competed in four consecutive
games and won medals."
Lewis won the long jump event at four straight Olympics
while also winning five other gold medals in the sprints and the
4x100 relays.
Rogge said "even if he wins the 200 metres" at two straight
Olympics he did not consider Bolt a legend.
"Let Bolt be injury-free and keep his motivation and
participate in three to four Games and then he can be a legend.
He is already an icon," said the former Olympic sailor.
Bolt had said after winning the 100m on Sunday that also
winning the 200m would make him a legend of the sport.
"Some of you guys doubted me. I just had to show the world I
was the greatest," Bolt told reporters after winning the 100m.
"It means I'm one step closer to being a legend."
Rogge's refusal to label the 25-year-old a legend is not the
first disagreement the two men have had in the past four years.
After Bolt's spectacular 100m victory in Beijing - by far
the most dazzling moment of the Games - Rogge had said he was
not happy to see him showboating so much.
"That's not the way we perceive being a champion," Rogge had
said at the time. "I think he should show more respect for his
competitors and shake hands, give a tap on the shoulder to the
other ones immediately after the finish and not make gestures
like the one he made in the 100 metres."
His comments angered many athletics fans who considered Bolt
the Olympics' biggest attraction.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)