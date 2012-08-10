Olympics-Athletics-Banging the drum carnival style for Bolt

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 Carnival came early in Notting
Hill after Jamaica sprinted to a clean sweep in the London
Olympic 200 metre final on Thursday.
During hours of practice in a former church in west London
ahead of Europe's biggest street festival, a steel band was
allowed a 10-minute break to watch Usain Bolt lead the way to a
Jamaican 1-2-3.
Like the awed hush in the stadium before sprinters dropped
to their starting blocks and the gun went off, there was a call
for quiet from the Mangrove Steelband, and from the back of the
crowd a plea for people's heads to stay still.
But as Bolt scorched down the home straight, they roared as
one, drumsticks in hand.
"Wicked, that's a winner," said Junior Inniss, 21, a band
promoter. "That's the best."
Crossing the line with his finger on his lips to silence the
doubters, Bolt had added to his 100-metre gold, repeating his
double in Beijing in 2008. He was followed home by his training
partner and main rival Yohan Blake. Bronze went to Warren Weir.
The three dozen musicians had gathered around a single flat
screen, talking admiringly about Weir's technique and Blake's
strength.
But one man seemed to sum up everybody's feeling in the
room.
"Yohan is not my man, I just know Bolt can," said
28-year-old Anthony Campbell.
Like in past years, the steelband will be performing on a
float during the Notting Hill Carnival later this month. One of
the most prominent steel bands in Europe, it has performed in
front of the queen as well as on the streets of west London.
The annual carnival, which stretches back to 1964, is a
celebration of Caribbean culture, food and music, combining
traditional Trinidad music with the sounds brought to Britain by
Jamaicans in the 1960s and 70s.
About 800,000 Jamaicans and people of Jamaican descent live
in Britain, making up about 7 percent of London's population,
with the first major wave of Caribbean immigration coming after
World War Two.
Not all the band members were from Jamaica, but they
revelled in their shared Caribbean links, and were Jamaicans for
the night, joining in the celebration of the Bolt magic some
5,000 miles away in Kingston, Jamaica.
READY TO RUN
"Yeah man, he's someone special, not ordinary," said a man
with a goatee beard, dressed in white robes, beads and a leather
patchwork hat, who declined to give his name. "That's a bit of
history made."
While Britain has been celebrating its biggest gold medal
haul since 1908, Jamaicans have marked their 50 years of
independence from the country by cementing their place in
sprinting history.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won gold in the women's 100 metre
title earlier this week.
"It's testament to the history and resilience of Jamaicans,
surviving the slave trade," said one musician in his 40s with a
beard dangling down to his chest, who only gave his name as
Asheber.
"We are a small island compared to the rest of the teams.
This is independence, using your creativity."
The heavily indebted island nation of 2.8 million people is
considering cutting its final ties with its former colonial
master which would see the removal of Queen Elizabeth as its
monarch and symbolic head of state to become a republic.
But there was no time for politics when the Jamaican trio
were proving their dominance.
The musicians mimicked Bolt's antics as he was introduced to
the stadium crowd and one woman asked nobody in particular: "Are
you ready to run, are you ready?"
Near the end of the race a small group of boys ran in front
of the television, arms aloft, leaving many unclear as to
whether Jamaica had won all three medals.
Eventually, the result came through. Not that there was any
doubt about Bolt's imperious performance.
"Absolutely fantastic. He does it every time," said Joe, 43,
who did not want to give his second name. "There is no
competition."
Back at their steel drums, Rose Alfred, a woman in her 30s
who works with youth offenders, said: "The adrenaline was high.
"He (Bolt) is popular for athletics and sprinting, but he
has done so well, and performs so well."
