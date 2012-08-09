Olympics-Athletics-Showman Bolt finally a legend

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 Usain Bolt finally permitted the
world to acclaim him as a sporting legend after the supreme
showman of track and field delivered another superlative
performance at the London Olympics on Thursday.
Bolt danced around the bend in the men's 200 metres final,
accelerated past Yohan Blake on his inside and glanced quickly
to his left to check he was ahead of his Jamaican team mate.
Satisfied he had the race won, he sauntered over the line
with his right index finger held high. His time of 19.32 seconds
equalled the then world record set by Michael Johnson at the
1996 Atlanta Olympics which statisticians estimated would last
another quarter of a century.
Instead Bolt reduced it to 19.30 at the 2008 Beijing
Olympics and then to 19.19 at the Berlin world championships the
following year. He also broke the 100 record twice.
Last Sunday Bolt joined Carl Lewis as the second man to
retain the 100 title but said he would defer any talk of legends
until he went one better than the American and successfully
defended both sprint crowns.
There were no such inhibitions on Thursday after Bolt led
Blake and Warren Weir to a Jamaican clean sweep. The United
States, the traditional giants of Olympic sprinting, are the
only other country to win all three medals in a single Games.
"It's what I came here to do, I'm now a legend," Bolt said
after a joyous victory lap with Blake and Weir during which he
acknowledged the tumultuous applause from all parts of the
Olympic stadium.
"I'm also the greatest athlete to live. I am in the same
category as Michael Johnson. I'm honoured. It's all about
Michael Johnson for me. I grew up watching him break world
records. He's a great athlete."
Bolt made his early reputation as a 200 metres runner and
coach Glen Mills, who took charge after injury ruined Bolt's
2044 Athens Olympics campaign, was keen for him to try the 400.
Instead Bolt persuaded Mills to let him drop to the 100,
which he did with spectacular success with his world records in
Beijing and Berlin.
Johnson, who won the 200-400 double in Atlanta and retained
his 400 title at the 2000 Sydney Games believes Bolt could go
where no man or women has ever gone and set a world record in
the 400 to add to his 100 and 200 marks.
Bolt has said repeatedly that both training for and racing
the 400 would be too painful an experience but he did concede
this year that a further debate with Mills is on the cards after
the season ends.
"I sense that my coach wants me to run it, I think we are
going to have a showdown after the season," he said.
First Bolt will help his team mates try to retain the 4x100
metres relay title.
The final is scheduled for Saturday evening, the penultimate
night of the Games. Victory for the Jamaicans would give Bolt
six Olympic track medals, one ahead of Lewis who also won four
long jump titles.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)