UPDATE 2-Olympics-Britain basks in golden glory

* UK media wax lyrical after Saturday's gold haul
* Ennis becomes undisputed face of the Games
LONDON Aug 5 The teary but euphoric face of
Jessica Ennis beamed out from news-stands across Britain on
Sunday as Games fever swept a proud host nation basking in its
greatest Olympic day in more than a century.
"Hep, hep hooray," declared the nation's best-selling
tabloid Sun newspaper after Ennis won the heptathlon on a
gold-rush Saturday that saw the host nation snap up six Olympic
titles.
Photographs of Ennis, down-to-earth and smiley, were
plastered all over the front pages in her moment of triumph -
wrapped in the Union Jack flag and hailed as Queen of the Games,
Superwoman, Golden Girl and Sensational.
"Jess the best day ever," declared the Daily Mail after the
country's biggest single-day gold medal haul since 1908.
"Britain's dripping in gold."
"Happy and Glorious," boomed the Independent after a day
when the national anthem was heard repeatedly on the podium and
sung by crowds cheering every new medal.
Two golds in rowing and one at the cycling velodrome were
followed by a hat-trick of victories in athletics from Ennis,
Greg Rutherford (long jump) and Mo Farah (10,000 metres).
Britain took their collection of golds to 14 at the London
Games to lie third in the overall medals table behind the United
States (26) and China (25).
"Their extraordinary efforts have brought rapture to
streets, parks and living rooms in London and all over the
country if not the planet," London mayor Boris Johnson said in a
statement.
"It has been a remarkable first week and my hearty
congratulations go to every single athlete that has taken part,"
added Johnson, sounding almost restrained for a man whose
enthusiasm usually knows no bounds.
"They have entertained billions of people around the world
and I for one cannot wait to see what they serve up for week
two."
London Games chief Sebastian Coe, a double Olympic 1,500
champion, said: "I think we've witnessed something sensational.
I've never known a night in UK athletics like that, it was
unbelievable."
The front page of the Sunday Times picked up the baton,
revelling in "Our Finest Olympic Hour" with a spectacular
picture of Rutherford flying through the air in mid-jump.
"Sensational" said the Daily Telegraph, the headline running
above photos of all six British gold-medal victors from the
second Saturday of the Games.
"That Was Pure Gold" agreed the Independent.
"One by one we counted them in on another astonishing day of
British Olympic success."
