UPDATE 3-Olympics-Britain basks in golden glory

* UK media wax lyrical after Saturday's gold haul
* Ennis becomes undisputed face of the Games
(Adds Coe, Moynihan quotes)
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, Aug 5 Jessica Ennis, teary but euphoric
in victory, became Britain's face of the Games on Sunday as
sporting fever swept a proud host nation basking in its greatest
Olympic day in more than a century.
"Hep, hep hooray," declared the best-selling tabloid Sun
newspaper after Ennis won the heptathlon on a gold-rush Saturday
that saw 'Team GB' snap up six Olympic titles - their biggest
single day haul since 1908.
Photographs of the Golden Girl, down-to-earth and smiley,
were plastered all over the newspapers in her moment of triumph
- wrapped in the Union Jack flag and hailed as "Queen of the
Games" and "Superwoman".
Seb Coe, the chairman of Games organisers LOCOG and a vice
president of athletics' world governing body, felt London's
'Super Saturday' had trumped the 'Magic Monday' that lit up the
2000 Sydney Olympics in his list of all-time moments.
"This did edge ahead of it (Sydney)," the double Olympic
1,500 metres champion told reporters on Sunday. "There was a
narrative of infectious success. It was the greatest day in
sport I have ever witnessed."
Colin Moynihan, a former Olympic rowing cox who is the
chairman of the British Olympic Association (BOA), said the
challenge now was to do even better and surpass all past
performances.
"We are absolutely determined to make sure that not only is
this remembered as a great Games for Team GB, but it must be
translated in the second week into the greatest Games," he told
reporters at Team GB House.
After a first few days marked by an absence of Britons on
top of the podium, with the media fretting that countries like
Kazakhstan were ahead in the medals table, the first home gold
came on Wednesday and turned into a deluge.
'GIRL POWER'
Britain had moved up to third overall after the eighth day
with 14 golds, seven silvers and eight bronzes.
The tally rose again on Sunday when Ben Ainslie won the Finn
title to become the most successful Olympic sailor with four
career gold medals and a silver.
In Beijing 2008, where Britain finished an unprecedented
fourth overall, the country collected 19 golds and 47 medals
from 11 sports.
Many of the successes this time around have come from female
athletes and Moynihan agreed that 'girl power' had been a
feature of the first week.
"We at the BOA recognise and applaud that," he said, "We
have seen immense progress made in some sports, not least in
rowing where three out of four gold medals came from the women's
groups.
"We really hope that is translated into far higher levels of
participation by women at all levels of sport. We must carry
forward the incredible example set by women in terms of
performance here into the wider sporting world," he added.
"We will be campaigning for that."
In the likes of photogenic former world champion Ennis and
cycling gold medallist Victoria Pendleton, the country has the
role models to 'inspire a generation' of budding female
athletes.
"Jess the best day ever," declared the Daily Mail.
"Britain's dripping in gold."
"Happy and Glorious," boomed the Independent after a day
when the national anthem was heard repeatedly on the podium and
sung by crowds cheering every new medal.
Two golds in rowing and one at the cycling velodrome were
followed by a hat-trick of victories in athletics from Ennis,
Greg Rutherford (long jump) and Mo Farah.
Farah's was the first 10,000 metres gold by a British
runner.
"Their extraordinary efforts have brought rapture to
streets, parks and living rooms in London and all over the
country if not the planet," said London mayor Boris Johnson in a
statement.
For once the mayor, never one for under-statement or a lack
of hyperbole, sounded almost restrained.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez/Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alastair
Himmer)