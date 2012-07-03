PROFILE-Olympics-Campbell-Brown sprinting towards Games' first

| KINGSTON, Jamaica, July 3
KINGSTON, Jamaica, July 3 Stretched out near the
finish area at a scorching hot National Stadium, Veronica
Campbell-Brown goes about her pre-race routine unnoticed, just
another speedster among Jamaica's galaxy of sprinting stars.
With Usain Bolt settling into the starting blocks, 100 metre
world champion Yohan Blake warming up and Beijing Games' 100m
winner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holding court in between, it
takes a lot for a double Olympic 200m champion to get noticed.
But with Olympic history beckoning, the sprinter Jamaicans
know simply as VCB is set to grab the London Games spotlight.
No athlete has reached the top of the Olympic podium in the
200m three times, and with gold medals from Beijing and Athens
already in her trophy case Campbell-Brown has a chance to add to
Jamaica's already rich sprinting legacy.
"I look forward to the challenge," Campbell-Brown said after
qualifying for the 100m and 200m at the Jamaican Olympic trials.
"It's going to be tough at the Olympics but as long as I'm
healthy, I'm still confident that I am able to accomplish my
goals."
Like many of her fellow Jamaican speedsters, VCB appears
much more comfortable racing than talking about her sprinting.
During the four-day trials Campbell-Brown preferred to let
her work on the track do the talking, brushing past the media
offering only the briefest assessment of her performances, if
she had any comment at all, until the meeting was over.
But the message was clear; the 30-year-old sprinter is
confident she can add to a cache of five Olympic medals.
As with any first, however, a place in the Olympic record
books will not come easy.
SPRINTING PROTEGE
Fraser-Pryce signaled she has an eye on VCB's 200m crown by
easily winning the Jamaican trials while Campbell-Brown laboured
to a third place finish in her signature event to narrowly claim
the last of three qualifying spots.
American Allyson Felix, silver medallist behind VCB in
Athens and Beijing, sent her Jamaican rival an ominous warning
by clocking the best 200m time in 14 years in winning the U.S.
trials in 21.69.
"I don't under estimate any of my competitors," assured
Campbell-Brown. "I just make sure I give my best each time I
compete. ... Regardless of whether I win or lose I believe in
hard work, perseverance, dedication and determination.
"Never give up is my motto no matter how tough it looks so
I'm going to have a strong mindset and compete at my best."
A sprinting protege who discovered running barefoot during a
school sports day, Campbell-Brown has gone on to be crowned
Jamaica's Queen of Speed, winning five Olympic and nine world
championship medals.
Her Olympic haul includes two golds from the 200m, another
gold from the 4x100m relay in Athens and a silver in the same
event in Sydney as well as a 100m bronze from the 2004 Games.
The world championships have brought even more treasure,
gold in the 200m at Daegu last year, gold in 100m in 2007 in
Osaka along with seven silvers.
Born and raised in Trelawny, the same parish as Bolt,
Campbell-Brown spent her childhood racing her five brothers and
four sisters eating the same yams grown on the family farm that
the Bolt claims helps give him his magical speed.
Her raw talent earned her a place on Jamaica's top high
school track programs and eventually a scholarship at an
American college.
Helping Jamaica to a silver at the 2000 Sydney Games, VCB
became the youngest Jamaican woman to win an Olympic medal and
12 years later she continues to chase her dreams.
"We don't know what the future holds," said Campbell-Brown.
"The trials is just a means to get us to the Olympics when we
get to the Olympics it is a different thing we all have to show
up when it matters most."
(Editing by Frank Pingue)