Olympics-Athletics-Canada look to Armstrong for shot put gold

LONDON Aug 2 World silver medallist Dylan Armstrong will lead Canada's charge for a track and field gold medal when the shot put takes place on Friday, with team coach Alex Gardiner convinced he is ready to triumph.

Armstrong, 31, who missed out on a medal in Beijing in 2008 by one centimetre depsite breaking the national record, is Canada's most likely chance of a gold in athletics, with heptathlete Jessica Zelinka also showing promise.

"When I heard from him (Armstrong) that three days ago he had a personal best in one of his training sessions, I know that he is ready," Gardiner told reporters on Thursday.

Armstrong has a personal best of 22.21 and will go up against America's leading trio Christian Cantwell, Reese Hoffa and Ryan Whiting among others for gold in London.

"I'm sure when he wakes up (Friday) morning he'll feel some of that pressure but he's been in the ring before," said Gardiner.

Armstrong is just one of eight members of Canada's 45-strong Olympics squad to have experience of a previous Games. (Editing by Justin Palmer)