Olympics-Athletics-Bolt primed for tilt at double double

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 Usain Bolt's bid for an
unprecedented Olympic sprint double double in the 200 metres is
the undoubted highlight of the seventh day of athletics action
at the London Games on Thursday.
The 25-year-old came to Britain saying he wanted to
establish himself as a "legend" of track and field by becoming
the first man to win the 100 and 200m at successive Games and he
completed half the job on Sunday.
The 200m has always been the Jamaican's favourite event and
after jogging through the semi-finals in 20.18 seconds on
Wednesday, an assault on his own world record of 19.19 cannot be
ruled out.
His compatriot Yohan Blake, who beat Bolt in the Jamaican
trials and ran the second fastest time in history last year
(19.26), was the quickest qualifier (20.01) and will be looking
to go one better than the silver he won in the 100.
Although Bolt's air of invincibility was dented by that
defeat in the trials, David Rudisha has remained absolutely
dominant in the 800 metres and looks a safe bet in the final of
the two-lap race.
The Kenyan has fallen short in his attempts to better his
own world record of one minute 41.01 seconds over the last two
years but, if the London rain stays away, he could do it on
Thursday.
There is no such dominant performer in the men's triple jump
but world champion Christian Taylor and his fellow American Will
Claye, the world indoor champion who won a bronze in the long
jump on Saturday, should be in the mix for gold in the sandpit.
Women's javelin world record holder Barbora Spotokova has
been on the podium at every major championship since 2006 and
will be confident of defending her Olympic title, especially
after going longest in qualifying.
The fifth and final medal to be decided on Thursday is in
the decathlon, which finishes with 110 metres hurdles, discus,
pole vault, javelin and 1,500m.
World record holder Ashton Eaton of the United States is the
man to beat and he led compatriot Trey Hardee by 220 points
after Wednesday's five events.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)