Olympics-Athletics-Dibaba seeks distance double-double

LONDON Aug 10 Just like London buses, you wait ages for a "double double" then you are faced with the prospect of seeing two in two days.

With the athletics world still basking in the glory of Usain Bolt's successful defence of both his sprint titles, Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba goes in the women's 5,000 metres on Friday all set to match the great Jamaican.

Having scooped both events at Beijing she won a brilliant 10,000 metres on the opening night of action in London to prove she was completely recovered after an injury-hit two years and was immediately confirmed to run in the 5,000.

She is the world record-holder and starts hot favourite to match the 1972-76 5,000-10,000 double of Finland's Lasse Viren.

At the other end of the spectrum, the women's 4x100 metres relay should provide sparks as Jamaica and the United States go into sprint war again.

The Jamaicans will be missing from the men's 4x400 after failing to qualify but the U.S., seeking an eighth successive win in the event, are not as strong as usual and face a real battle to keep their streak alive.

There are also medals on offer in the women's 1,500 metres, women's hammer and men's pole vault while the first heats of the men's 4x100 relay should give the fans plenty of excitement.