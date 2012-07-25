UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Nine banned in doping crackdown - IAAF

(Adds detail)
By Nick Mulvenney
LONDON, July 25 Nine track and field athletes
have been handed lengthy bans for doping violations in a
crackdown on the use of prohibited substances in the lead up to
the London Olympics, the International Association of Athletics
Federations (IAAF) said on Wednesday.
The athletes, including leading marathon runner Abderrahim
Goumri, were all caught with the aid of the Athlete Biological
Passport programme, which will be used at an Olympics for the
first time in London.
"Today's announcements underline the IAAF's continued and
unwavering campaign against doping in athletics," IAAF President
Lamine Diack said in a statement.
"They demonstrate the IAAF's commitment to use advanced
methods to detect doping and to enforce increased sanctions when
justified. We will not stint in our resolve to do everything in
our power to eradicate cheating."
Three of the offences dated back to the world
championships held in Daegu, South Korea last year.
Inna Eftimova of Bulgaria tested positive for synthetic
growth hormone, while the samples of Ukrainians Nataliya Tobias
and Antonina Yefremova both contained traces of synthetic
testosterone. All three were banned for two years.
Moroccan Goumri, who finished third in the London marathon
and second in the New York marathon in 2008, was among the six
athletes who were monitored after irregularities showed up in
their "biological passports".
The others were Russians Svetlana Klyuka, who finished
fourth in the 800m at the Beijing Olympics, 2011 European indoor
800m champion Yevgenina Zinurova and Nailiya Yulamanova, along
with long distance runners Irini Kokkinariou of Greece and
Turkey's Meryem Erdogan.
The three Russians and Erdogan admitted their guilt and were
given two-year bans.
Goumri was handed a four-year ban by the Moroccan athletics
federation, while the IAAF is looking to enforce a ban of four
years on Kokkinariou.
The IAAF's announcement came after the Moroccan favourite
for the women's 1,500 metres, Mariem Alaoui Selsouli, was
confirmed to have tested positive for a banned diuretic.
Selsouli, a silver medallist at the world indoor
championships this year, has already served a two-year
suspension for doping and now faces a lifetime ban under World
Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.
WADA said on Tuesday that more than 100 athletes were caught
doping and sanctioned in the months leading up to the London
Olympics in a drive to eliminate cheats before they reach the
Games.
There will be around 6,250 samples analysed at the Games,
more than any other Olympics. There were 20 proven cases of
doping at the Beijing Games four years ago, including six
horses, down from 26 cases in Athens in 2004.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20
7542 7933; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here)