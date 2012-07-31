Olympics-Athletics-CAS reinstates Mullera to Spanish team

LONDON, July 31 Steeplechaser Angel Mullera is
to be reinstated to Spain's Olympic team after partially winning
an appeal against his exclusion due to a doping investigation,
the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Tuesday.
"The decision to exclude the athlete from the 2012 Olympic
Games shall be set aside and the Spanish athletics federation
and the Spanish Olympic Committee shall confirm his selection in
the Spanish Olympic team," the ad hoc division of the CAS said
in a statement on its website (www.tas-cas.org/news).
It said the full decision would be published on Wednesday.
Mullera was dropped from the Spanish team earlier in July
after a newspaper published an email exchange between an address
in his name and an unidentified doctor in which a possible
doping plan was discussed.
The Spanish athletics federation (RFEA) opened disciplinary
proceedings against Mullera, national steeplechase champion in
2010, over a possible doping offence.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry; Editing by Alison Wildey)