UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Moroccan Selsouli tests positive

* Selsouli fails test
* Faces life ban
By Nick Mulvenney
LONDON, July 25 Moroccan 1,500 metres runner
Mariem Alaoui Selsouli has tested positive for a banned diuretic
and will miss the London Olympics, the governing body of
international athletics said on Wednesday.
Selsouli, a silver medallist at the world indoor
championships this year, has already served a two-year
suspension for doping and now faces a lifetime ban under World
Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.
The 28-year-old became the hot favourite to win 1,500m gold
in London when she ran three minutes 56.15 seconds to win the
Paris Diamond League at the Stade de France earlier this month.
It was the fastest 1,500 metres time since 2006 and shaved
more than four seconds off her personal best, raising question
marks that were answered on Wednesday.
"The prohibited substance furosemide was found in Mrs Alaoui
Selsouli's sample collected... in Paris on 6 July 2012," a
spokesman for the International Association of Athletics
Federations (IAAF) said in a statement.
"Alaoui Selsouli has waived her right to the B analysis, and
as a result has now been provisionally suspended from all
competition in athletics.
"In accordance with IAAF Rules, she still has the right to
request a hearing which needs to be held by the Moroccan
Athletic Federation within the next three months."
Selsouli was banned for two years in August 2009 for using
the banned performance enhancing blood booster Erythropoietin
(EPO).
Diuretics are used to mask the presence of illegal drugs
that are screened for doping testing by concealing their
presence in the urine sample.
WADA said on Tuesday that more than 100 athletes were caught
doping and sanctioned in the months leading up to the London
Olympics in a drive to eliminate cheats before they reach the
Games.
There will be around 6,250 samples analysed at the Games,
more than any other Olympics. There were 20 proven cases of
doping at the Beijing Games four years ago, including six
horses, down from 26 cases in Athens in 2004.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)