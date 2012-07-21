Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's investment in women pays off

| ITEN, Kenya, July 21
ITEN, Kenya, July 21 It has taken Kenya nearly
five decades to gain the upper hand over its neighbour and
greatest athletics rival Ethiopia, but the winning formula was
staring Kenyan track officials in the face all along.
The London Games will be the next battleground between the
two giants of middle and long-distance running, who have tussled
for east African track dominance since the 1960s.
Kenya finally toppled Ethiopia from its perch in the medals
table by going against the grain to focus on female athletes in
a male-dominated track team.
It was only then that the number of gold, silver and bronze
medals around Kenyan necks went through the roof.
"Kenya was shooting itself in the foot initially by not
including women," said Paul Ereng, Kenya's 800m Olympic gold
medal winner at the 1988 Seoul Games.
Ereng, a cross-country head coach at the University of
Texas, said Kenya would often select three male athletes to
compete for an Olympic event but only take one woman.
"Our societies are male dominated. It is said women belong
to the house and all that but I think we are disturbing those
ideals," Yobes Ondieki, Kenya's 1991 world champion over 5,000m,
told Reuters in Eldoret, a town in western Kenya's Rift Valley.
"We are giving women a chance and women are proving
themselves," Ondieki said, looking at his old friend Ereng, who
nodded. "You can say it's like an Arab Spring for women."
After Ethiopia narrowly pipped Kenya in the medals table at
the 2004 Athens Games, Kenyan athletics officials realised the
majority of Ethiopian medals at Athens were won by women and
decided to bring women's athletics to the high level of men.
"We got more sponsorships (for women), we trained more
coaches to focus on the women...," said Peter Angwenyi, a
spokesman for Athletics Kenya.
The new strategy started to pay off when 18-year-old Pamela
Jelimo won the 800 metres at the 2008 Beijing Games to become
the first Kenyan woman to win an Olympic gold medal.
But Jelimo wants even more financial investment in women,
insisting: "We still have a long way to go."
ETHIOPIA IN DISARRAY
Ethiopia heads to London hoping to improve on the Beijing
Games, where Kenya won twice as many medals, eager to prove its
athletics factory can still produce great champions.
But its preparations appear to have run into trouble.
Ethiopia experimented with a more conventional training
approach after the Beijing Games, allowing athletes to report to
camps only ahead of major competitions, but went back to
stricter methods after the country's runners flopped in two
subsequent world championships.
Daegu 2011 represented a steep downfall for Ethiopia, a
country used to outpacing its rivals in the 5,000m, 10,000m and
marathon -- it only won a single gold medal and four bronze.
Kenya, on the other hand, scooped seven gold, six silver and
four bronze medals.
"What happened in Berlin (in 2009) and Daegu is a reflection
of that (conventional training approach)," said Yilma.
"I'm not saying they don't train at all in those
circumstances, but the concentration levels and commitment won't
be the same if they are based on their own."
At Addis Ababa's stadium, Ethiopia's elite athletes scamper
in groups in a return to the old Soviet-era boot camps that
thrust Ethiopia's long distance runners to the sport's pinnacle.
It's eight months since the Ethiopian Athletics Federation
summoned 200 athletes ahead of the world indoor championships in
March and the London Olympics in July and August.
"We keep a close eye on our athletes because we want to
monitor their forms at close range and to avoid a situation
where they would return back burnt out from over-competing,"
said national team coach Yilma Berta.
IN SEARCH OF THE MAGIC FORMULA
In contrast, Kenya favours the open-house philosophy and a
desire to keep athletes training near their rural homes.
As the dawn sunrise peers over acacia trees and lush green
hills in western Kenya's Rift Valley, it is the sight of slim
torsos that catches the eye in Iten, a small Kenyan town some
2,400m above sea level.
The ranks of runners jogging through the maze of trails
around Iten's gentle hills is swelled every year by foreign
athletes who visit the 'Runner's Mecca' in hope that the magic
formula will rub off on them.
Pieter Langerhorst, Dutch national athletics coach who
co-owns the High-Altitude Training Centre in Iten, says athletes
from dozens of countries have trained in his camp over the past
year, including the likes of Mo Farah and Paula Radcliffe.
"A lot of top Ethiopians are also training here in our
place," Langerhorst explained, pointing out that Kenyans do not
go to the main training camp in Ethiopia. "You can't compare
what they have (in Addis) to here."
But one of the biggest concerns for Ethiopia, according to
local commentators, is the lack of talent coming through the
ranks to replace the likes of the great Haile Gebrselassie,
while Kenya is reporting one of its greatest crops ever.
"Kenya had an absolute and huge reservoir of athletes
training so it was only a matter of time before the Kenyans
would wear (the Ethiopians) down," said Brother Colm O'Connell,
an Irish missionary who has trained 25 Kenyan world champions
and four Olympic gold medal winners in the last 36 years.
"The same as Jamaicans in sprinting -- it's only a matter of
time before the cream comes to the top."
(Additional reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by James
Macharia)