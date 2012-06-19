PROFILE-Olympics-Beaming Farah gains from pain

| LONDON, June 19
LONDON, June 19 Mo Farah's decision to forgo
home comforts transformed him from European to world champion
and the popular Briton is banking on the gruelling training
regime that got him there to propel him to the ultimate glory of
Olympic gold.
The 29-year-old heads to next month's London Games from his
American base in Portland, Oregon as favourite for the 10,000
metres title and a leading contender for the 5,000 if he decides
to run in both events.
Contender status signals some journey for Farah, whose rise
began in 2006 with 5,000m European silver, stuttered with
Olympic and world championship failures, and took off with major
titles which have boosted his popularity at home and abroad and
made his famous grin a potential image of the London Games.
Until European gold in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres in 2010
Farah said he had doubted he had what it took to win big races,
but having tasted success, the man who moved to England from
Mogadishu, Somalia at the age of eight, knew he wanted more.
Just under seven months after his European triumphs, Farah
parted with coach Alan Storey and swapped runs through west
London's leafy parks for a quieter, media-free environment in
Oregon and a new trainer in three-times New York marathon winner
Alberto Salazar.
Salazar's arrival brought newfound confidence to the
softly-spoken Farah, whose polite and meek demeanour is now
reserved for everything except the track and ferocious assaults
on his sport's most coveted titles.
Success came in South Korea in 2011, although not first
without heartbreak as Farah was forced to settle for silver in
the 10,000m.
The race had audiences captivated as Farah looked set for
gold after breaking clear of the field. Instead, he crossed the
line distraught, his eyes bulging with pain when he realised
that Ethiopia's Ibrahim Jeilan was about to overhaul him with
the final stride.
That despair was replaced by joy days later when Farah
became the first British man to win the 5,000m world title,
cementing his place among his sport's long-distance elite.
Farah's rise has been about training and little else.
The Arsenal fan's big word is focus and in leaving the
spotlight of home he has been able to get to grips with a regime
that includes high-tech innovations like an underwater treadmill
and a freezing cold chamber aimed at longer sessions and quicker
recovery times.
His 120-miles-a-week running regime is also tackled at an
average pace of 5.4 minutes a mile, a minute quicker than his
previous routine in Britain, while overseas altitude training in
Kenya is conducted with Salazar via chats on Skype.
RECORD-BREAKERS
Added to the pressure of an expectant home nation, the
difficulty of Farah's London task may depend on the fitness of
Ethiopia's injury-hit 10,000m and 5,000m Olympic champion
Kenenisa Bekele.
A Briton has never won the Olympic 5,000m or 10,000m and
Bekele is aiming for an unprecedented third successive gold in
the longer event.
Preparations since Daegu have been mixed but heading in the
right direction for Farah, who will run the 10,000m at the
Olympics on Aug. 4 but is only likely to decide on a bid for the
5,000m after recovering from the gruelling 25-lap race.
Qualifying for the 5,000m starts on Aug. 8 with the final
three days later.
A modest indoor campaign culminated in a fourth-place finish
in the world championship 3,000 metres but creeping fears of
fatigue have been eased by an unbeaten start to his preferred
outdoor season.
In May he won a 1,500m and 5,000m double in California,
running the longer distance just 55 minutes after finishing the
shorter one, and he eased to a comfortable 10,000m London road
race win on a day which began with him admitting to his Twitter
followers that he had forgotten to pack his running vest.
That was followed in June by a confidence-boosting 5,000m
victory at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, where Farah set
the fastest time in the world this year with Bekele back in
fourth, almost five seconds off his time of 12 minutes 56.98
seconds.
With international recognition, his own charity distributing
aid in war-torn Somalia and a new 'Mobot' move in which he
spells out his name above his head to celebrate race wins,
Farah's stock has risen sharply since an early Beijing exit.
His recent demolition of Bekele in Oregon has set the
standard and done little to dampen the Olympic expectations of
his home nation. Come the summer British fans everywhere might
well be sporting smiles as wide as Farah's trademark grin.
