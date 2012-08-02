UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-France's Gezzar fails to overturn ban

(Updates with ruling)
LONDON Aug 2 The Court of Arbitration for Sport
(CAS) rejected a bid by French athlete Nour-Eddine Gezzar to
overturn his exclusion from the Olympics on Thursday, dismissing
his argument that there had been errors in the testing process.
The steeplechaser tested positive for erythropoietin (EPO)
at the French championships in June and was withdrawn by the
French Athletics Federation.
The ad hoc division of CAS said it had rejected a challenge
to Gezzar's temporary suspension after a hearing in which the
athlete's agent testified by telephone.
"The athlete did not provide sufficient elements to persuade
the tribunal to lift the provisional suspension," CAS said in a
statement.
A request to CAS, involving French modern pentathlete
Jean-Maxence Berrou, would be heard on Friday according to an
earlier statement.
Berrou, with the backing of the French governing body for
the sport, has asked that he be allowed to compete at the Games
in place of Polish competitor Lukasz Kletot who has withdrawn
from the event.
An initial decision by the International Modern Pentathlon
Union replaced Kletot with Irish athlete Arthur Lanigan-O'Keefe.
