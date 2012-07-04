PROFILE-Olympics-Injuries on the mend, Gay in mix to be the best

| EUGENE, Oregon, July 4
EUGENE, Oregon, July 4 Soft-spoken and humble,
American Tyson Gay seems so different from most modern-day
sprinters.
He seldom raises his voice, rarely if ever makes bold
predictions and generally keeps a low profile outside his
passion for social media.
Yet, like the Thoroughbred horses that graze near his
Lexington, Kentucky hometown, he can sprint.
No American has ever run faster. Not nine-times Olympic
champion Carl Lewis, not Maurice Greene, the last American to
hold the 100 metres world record.
Only Jamaican Usain Bolt stands between current Florida
resident Gay and the cherished title of World's Fastest Man.
Still, until he was 14 by his estimation, the likeable
American could not outrun his older sister.
Now, as the London Games approach, Gay's name is linked with
Bolt, Jamaican world champion Yohan Blake, Asafa Powell and
American Justin Gatlin as the men to watch in the Olympic 100
metres final on Aug. 5.
What transpired in the intervening years is a story of
speed, a seemingly never-ending string of injuries and the will
to succeed no matter how painful the setback.
Thumb through story after story about the U.S. record holder
and one wonders why the slender runner did not put away his
spikes long ago.
'KEEP FIGHTING'
Back problems, groin injuries, a strained hamstring and most
recently a hip injury that required surgery and kept him out of
competition for nearly a year have been roadblocks to the former
U.S. collegiate champion's success.
"I am really mentally strong," Gay told Reuters. "And I keep
on fighting."
The determination amazes his agent, Mark Wetmore.
"He is mentally able to push his body beyond where a lot of
people have told me he should," Wetmore said.
Gay appeared destined in 2007 to be the world's next great
sprinter, winning gold medals in the 100 and 200 metres and
4x100 metres relay at the Osaka world championships.
But in Jamaica an extremely tall speedster many thought
would become a top-notch 400 metres runner was winning a bet
with his coach that allowed him to try the 100 metres.
Sprinting would never be the same.
Bolt, already a world junior champion in the 200 metres,
swept away world records in both the 100 and 200 with dazzling
performances in the 2008 Olympics and 2009 world championships,
leaving Gay an afterthought in the public's eye.
"It was like I didn't even exist until I beat the world
record holder," Gay said after defeating Bolt for the first time
in the 100 metres at a 2010 Diamond League meeting in Stockholm.
The two have not met since.
Gay looked ready to give Bolt a run for the gold in 2008 but
after a splashy, albeit wind-assisted, time in the 100 metres at
the U.S. Olympic trials he strained a hamstring in the 200.
NAGGING INJURIES
Gay was not fit in Beijing, going out in the semi-finals of
the 100 while Bolt romped to three world records. The next year,
at the 2009 world championships in Berlin, Bolt sent the 100 and
200 world records spinning even lower.
Silver medallist Gay created some excitement a month later
when he roared down a Shanghai straightway in 9.69 seconds, a
time only Bolt has surpassed.
Injuries have since tempered his career, the hip problems
keeping him out of the 2011 world championships and delaying the
start of his 2012 season until early June.
"I am still waiting for that moment when I don't feel
nothing," Gay said before the U.S. trials where he finished
second in the 100 metres with a time of 9.86.
"For me to start training in March and make the team is a
beautiful accomplishment."
Now it is a matter of staying healthy and running himself
into top form.
Chasing Bolt and the world record no longer weighs as much
on Gay's mind as it once did. The competitor in him believes he
still can run with the Jamaican but chasing the record is no
longer an obsession.
"My mind was more immature," Gay said of past years. "I was
just thinking about the record."
He paid a price, mentally and physically.
"My body wasn't able to handle it," the American said.
The focus now is to celebrate his birthday early with a
medal in London.
"That would be very special," said the softly-spoken
speedster, who turns 30 four days after the London final. "That
would solidify my career."
"That is the only thing I am missing besides the world
record. But records come and go."
(Reporting By Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon)