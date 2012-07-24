Olympics-Athletics-Idowu yet to hand over medical records

| LONDON, July 24
LONDON, July 24 Triple jumper Phillips Idowu has
been asked to provide British Olympic officials with his medical
records, but has yet to do so, the British Olympic Association
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Idowu pulled out of Britain's final Olympic training camp in
Portugal which prompted the BOA to invoke a clause in their team
member's agreement that allows them to ask for information from
an athlete that "could impact on their performance at the
Games".
BOA spokesman Darryl Seibel said on Tuesday that they had
yet to receive that information.
"Yesterday our chief medical officer Dr Ian McCurdie wrote
to Phillips and also to his agent and asked him to provide, on a
strictly confidential basis, any medical information relating to
his injury and ongoing treatment," Seibel said.
"The purpose is to add clarity to the picture and understand
the exact nature of the injury and the ongoing treatment for it.
"As you and I speak now we have not received that."
Idowu is set to compete at the Games on Aug. 7 and is among
the gold medal favourites having claimed silver in Beijing four
years ago.
The 33-year-old pulled out of his last event in Oregon in
June but said stories suggesting he was injured were "rumour
mill".
A month later he pulled out of the London Grand Prix citing
"muscle tightness".
He is likely to be someway short of peak condition should he
recover in time for the Games having competed in only three
competitions this year.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Patrick Johnston)