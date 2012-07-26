UPDATE 3-Olympics-Athletics-High jumper fails dope test in second blow to Greece

* Chondrokoukis tests positive for Stanozolol
* World indoor high jump champion out of London Games
* Greeks shocked by double blow after Papachristou axed
(Updates with reaction, background)
By Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, July 26 Greece pulled its world indoor
high jump champion Dimitris Chondrokoukis out of the London
Games on Thursday after he failed a doping test, the second blow
in two days for the birthplace of the Olympics.
A day earlier, triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou was
withdrawn from the London team for a tweet on Africans in Greece
that was slammed as racist, shocking a nation already reeling
from a severe financial crisis.
"This is a bad day for Greek sports," Greek Olympic
Committee President Spyros Capralos told Greek SKAI radio.
"In these times that we are going through, we need Greek
athletes to succeed, people are expecting success. When such a
blow comes, it saddens and disappoints everybody."
Chondrokoukis, who was one of Greece's best hopes for a
medal in track and field, will undergo a B test to try to prove
his innocence after testing positive for banned anabolic steroid
Stanozolol, his father and coach said.
"Dimitris will not take part in the Olympic Games, leaving
unfulfilled a dream of a lifetime," Kyriakos Chondrokoukis said
in a statement.
"I will fight - we will fight - to respond and see exactly
what happened. Not only for us as a family, but for the sports
fans who have embraced Dimitris with so much love."
Chondrokoukis, 24, won gold at this year's World Indoor
Championships in Istanbul with a personal best of 2.33 metres.
His personal best outdoors is 2.32.
Stanozolol is designed to mimic the effects of the male sex
hormone testosterone.
Capralos told Reuters the Greek Olympic Committee would not
tolerate doping.
"We want to get many medals, however we want clean medals,"
he said.
Chondrokoukis's lawyer told Reuters he would never commit
career "suicide" by taking banned substances days before the
Olympics.
"How can it be possible that an athlete who is preparing for
the Olympic Games, who won the world championship two months ago
and who is being tested every week, has taken a substance that
is also the most easily detectable in the banned substances'
list," said lawyer Yannis Marakakis.
BAD NEWS
Greeks suffering brutal salary cuts and tax hikes as the
country struggles to exit its fifth year of recession were
stunned to hear more bad news from an event many hoped would
bring them some relief.
"It's shocking what's happening with Greek athletes and it
will make Greece look even worse abroad," said Giorgos Mitsos,
71, an art teacher.
The news just a day before the London Games officially open
was a stark reminder to many Greeks of the 2004 Olympics they
hosted in Athens, the peak of an era of triumph and affluence
that vanished in the wake of the debt crisis shaking the euro.
Greeks spent a fortune building venues that are now often
unused.
The 2004 Olympic homecoming was marred when two top Greek
athletes, sprinters Kostas Kenteris and Katerina Thanou, were
banned for avoiding a doping test the night before the Games
began.
Greeks pride themselves on having invented the Games in 776
BC as a sports festival to honour the god Zeus in ancient
Olympia. The first modern Games were held in a marble stadium in
Athens in 1896.
Often decrying the commercialism and doping scandals that
have dogged the modern Olympics for decades, some have even
proposed hosting the Games permanently in Greece.
Others say it may not be a good idea now.
"Greece cannot become a permanent host for the Games because
it lacks the money, the infrastructure and the know-how," said
Angeliki Thomopoulou, 31, a computer saleswoman.
"I was so disappointed when I heard about the athletes, I
felt ashamed for my country."
(Additional reporting by Karolos Grohmann in London; Writing by
Dina Kyriakidou)