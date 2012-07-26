Olympics-Steroid stanozolol mimics testosterone, boosts muscle

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Greek high jumper Dimitris
Chondrokoukis has tested positive for doping with an anabolic
steroid which has featured in several Olympic positive dope
tests in the past.
An old, relatively cheap and easy-to-detect drug,
stanozolol, like other anabolic steroids, is designed to mimic
the effects of the male sex hormones testosterone and
dihydrotestosterone.
Higher levels of testosterone cause anabolic changes in the
body, including an increased rate of protein synthesis.
This in turn can boost muscle growth and an ability to
recover more quickly between bouts of strenuous exercise.
Experts say power and strength sports are the events where
potential cheats are most likely to use such steroids.
Stanozolol, first developed in the 1960s, is now available
as a cheap generic, often sold under the brand names Winstrol
and Tenabol. It can be taken either as a liquid suspension, as a
tablet, or in injectable form.
Its legitimate uses include the treatment of anaemia and a
condition called hereditary angioedema, which can cause sudden
attacks of swelling in the hands, arms, feet, face or airways.
Fellow Greek Leonidas Sampanis, a weightlifter, tested
positive for the same drug during the Athens Olympics in 2004,
as did Russian weightlifter Albina Khomic.
(Reporting by Health and Science Correspondent Kate Kelland,
editing by Justin Palmer)