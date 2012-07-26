INTERVIEW-Olympics-Dimas laments Greek controversies

| ATHENS, July 26
ATHENS, July 26 Greek weightlifting great Pyrros
Dimas expressed shock on Thursday at two controversial exits
that rocked the country's Olympic preparations on the eve of the
London Games.
World indoor high jump champion Dimitris Chondrokoukis left
after testing positive for anabolic steroid Stanozolol, the same
one that Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson used before the 1988
Seoul Games.
On Wednesday, the team expelled triple-jumper Paraskevi
Papachristou for tweeting a remark on African immigrants that
was slammed as racist.
"I'm in a state of disbelief," triple Olympic champion Dimas
told Reuters in an interview.
"The mood among the team is extremely dark," added the
40-year-old, who is president of the country's weightlifting
federation and also last month won a seat in parliament for the
country's co-ruling Socialist PASOK party.
Greek sport has been tainted by several doping cases in
recent years and Dimas took charge of the weightlifting
federation after a 2008 doping scandal involving 11
weightlifters who tested positive for banned substances.
He has since worked hard to stamp out doping and said he was
proud that no cases had been reported in Greek weightlifting on
his watch.
"Greek athletics has experienced too many doping cases in
recent years and we simply can't take any more," he said, adding
he would do his best to help his weightlifters get over
Thursday's shock.
"I am confident that as a team we can get over this shock
quickly and win medals for the Greek people -- we owe it to
them."
Dimas, who won three World Championship titles, said he did
not expect either Chondrokoukis or Papachristou to be involved
in such scandals.
"I knew them as serious, hard-working athletes, very polite
and always respecting the rules," he said.
Chondrokoukis, 24, was one of Greece's best medal hopes in
track and field and earlier this year won the World Indoor
Championships in Istanbul with a personal best of 2.33 metres.
His personal best outdoors is 2.32.
Papachristou told Reuters she was sleepless, bitter about
her exclusion from the Olympic Games and felt the punishment was
excessive, but intended to accept it and move on.
Dimas chided her for being careless: "You need to be very
careful and I think it is a very harsh lesson for her... when
you are a public figure and representing your country in any
capacity you cannot make comments".
The two athletes have stirred controversy in Greece but
nowhere near the scandal caused by former sprinting stars Kostas
Kenteris and Katerina Thanou, who missed their doping test and
were subsequently expelled from the Athens 2004 Olympics.
"2004 cast a much bigger shadow because the Games were being
held in Greece then... the shock was huge," said Dimas.
