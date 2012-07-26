Olympics-Greek jumper would not risk career suicide, lawyer says

ATHENS, July 26 Greek high jumper Dimitris
Chondrokoukis would never commit career "suicide" by taking
banned substances days before the Olympics and plans to undergo
a second test to prove his innocence, the athlete's lawyer said
on Thursday.
Chondrokoukis, one of Greece's best hopes for a medal in
track and field, has pulled out of the London Olympics after
testing positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid made
notorious by Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson at the 1988 Seoul
Olympics.
"How can it be possible that an athlete who is preparing for
the Olympic games, who won the world championship two months ago
and who is being tested every week, has taken a substance that
is also the most easily detectable in the banned substances'
list," his lawyer Yannis Marakakis told Reuters on Thursday.
"This is not his way, he didn't need it and would never
embarrass his family just before the Olympics. I don't think
that he would commit suicide so easily."
The 24-year-old high jumper has already asked for a retest,
Marakakis said, and the results are expected on Monday.
"If the result is confirmed, if the substance is detected in
Dimitris' body we will test the food he consumed and any
supplements he has taken thoroughly," he said.
"It has happened in the past, mainly abroad, that some
substances were adulterated."
His exit is the second blow for Greece's Olympic hopes in as
many days, after triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou was
withdrawn from the London team on Wednesday for a tweet on
Africans in Greece that was slammed as racist.
"He believes that this is the tombstone of his athletic
career, but I have serious doubts about that," Marakakis said of
Chondrokoukis.
"I wouldn't take it for granted that such a talented and
young athlete would quit due to this."
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Alan Baldwin)